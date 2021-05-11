InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort appoints Coetzer Deysel as General Manager

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the appointment of Coetzer Deysel as General Manager.

In his new role, Coetzer will be responsible for driving the resort’s strategic and commercial growth, overseeing operational excellence and will continue to elevate the luxury positioning of IHG’s flagship property in the Maldives.

“The Maldives has long been an alluring destination attracting visitors from around the world and I am excited to be part of a team that will continue to deliver authentic cultural and lifestyle experiences with the world class service that IHG is renowned for at this amazing and unique resort in the Raa Atoll,” Coetzer said.

Coetzer brings with him over 17 years’ experience in hospitality across leading luxury brands such as Anantara Resorts, The Westin, W Hotels, naked Retreats and Le Meridien in stunning resort destinations such as Mauritius, Maldives, Thailand, China and South Africa.

In his most recent role as General Manager, Coetzer was instrumental in launching the first Anantara resort in Mauritius and delivering innovative guest experiences at Ananatara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas.

“We are delighted to welcome Coetzer back to the Maldives as General Manager of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort,” Joseph Della Gatta, Cluster General Manager (Maldives) at IHG, said.

“I am confident that Coetzer’s strong leadership skills and commercial acumen with his passion for curating unique guest experiences will build on InterContinental Maldives’ positioning as a brand synonymous with seamless service and refined hospitality.”

The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering an unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting.

Exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of the brand’s signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort.

Located 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater accommodation, curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike.