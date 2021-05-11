Tennis ace serves up master classes at Amilla Maldives

Russian tennis Pro, Philipp Davydenko, will be helping guests at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences perfect their serve at a series of daily tennis clinics this summer.

From June 23 to July 6, Phillipp will be resident pro tennis coach at the Maldives resort.

The group sessions will be entirely complimentary for guests and equipment is provided for free by the resort. Guests can also book one-on-one sessions with the tennis pro.

The 28-year-old has a career high ATP Singles ranking of 390 and was winner of the Germany F6 Futures Title in 2018. Philipp turned pro at 18 years old. He began playing at the age of just five years old, inspired by watching his uncle, Nikolay Davydenko, a former world no. 3 in the ATP tour.

Currently, Philipp coaches at the Davydenko Tennis Academy in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Philipp’s residency at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is perfectly timed to fit in with school summer holidays in the northern hemisphere. He’ll be standing by to help teens and adults alike improve their tennis skills.

Amilla has a long tradition of hosting resident tennis pros, which have previously also included Alexander ‘Sasha’ Zverev and Mischa Zverev .

From one-on-one coaching to tournaments, Amilla Maldives regularly holds activities, programmes and events to help inspire guests.

It forms part of the resort’s summer schedule, which is heating up with fun activities galore. They include international entertainers, Watersports activities and more.

Keep an eye on the resort’s website for their full summer schedule. For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.