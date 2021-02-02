Reethi Faru Resort hosts first sustainability initiative of 2021

In-keeping with the sustainability promise, Reethi Faru Resort recently organised an eco-drive that witnessed tree plantation and coral adoption – two of the resort’s core initiatives – by their senior leadership team and guests alike.

Everyone at the resort came together to celebrate the cause they believe in, so strongly. For the same, a special RFR symbol was created to plant the corals – to keep as a reminder of this very special year and of the Reethi Faru team’s on-going commitment towards the cause.

With the beginning of the new year, Reethi Faru Resort have managed to achieve quite a bit of what they set out to do in the year, where they are already steadfast on their continued journey.

In keeping with their commitment towards sustainability, Reethi Faru Resort has been on an on-going mission to restore their house reef ever since the development of the resort. Taking it a notch higher, the resort has come up with a new goal to increase and improve diversity of the coral species in the reef.

“Resilient coral species that have overcome and survived the bleaching are being identified and categorised – abundant and non-abundant species. Currently, the focus is on breeding and growing the non-abundant species in our coral nursery that will eventually be replanted in the natural reef. We hope to not only restore the health and life of our reef, but also to restore the diversity and abundance of the corals.”

Additionally, as part of the efforts to keep up with their conservation promise, Reethi Faru has also started two new projects to continue conservation and preservation of the natural environment – ‘Adopt a Coral’ and ‘Adopt a Tree’. The focus of both these projects is to preserve, conserve and restore the natural balance – both marine and terrestrial.

Sustainability is at the heart of all that they execute at the Reethi Faru Resort and the creation of the artificial reefs is a strong step in that direction.

Essential to the health of the ocean, these reefs can now have guest participation as well, under the project name – ‘The Reef Builder Dive’. As an attempt to revive and stabilise biological depleted zones – these reefs would act as a valuable reproduction reservoir that can recreate a whole ecosystem.

Reethi Faru Resort won the Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Resort 2020 award and was nominated for the World’s Leading Green Resort 2020 and Maldives’ Leading Green Resort category at the World Travel Awards 2020. The resort also became the proud winners in two categories – Luxury Eco Resort (Regional) and Luxury Spa Resort (Continent) – at the recently concluded World Luxury Awards.

Reethi Faru is a stunning, one-of-a-kind, tropical island paradise where the glistening, crystal clear ocean meets endless white coral sand and tropical foliage making this a truly magical, lagoon escape.

The resort is family run and has an enviable pedigree thanks to its drive for conserving the natural beauty of the islands and sustaining the ecosystems upon which the fragile coral reef relies.

This breath-taking, tropical island paradise is proud to have guardianship of all that nature has created on a tiny island in Raa Atoll, measuring just six hundred by three hundred and fifty metres.

Guests can unwind in one of one hundred and fifty traditional, luxurious Maldivian villas, either complete with Jacuzzi, nestled in tropical gardens, beachside, or on stilts over the turquoise water.