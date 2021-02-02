Featured News Travel

IndiGo expands Maldives operations with daily Bangalore-Male flights

February 2, 2021

IndiGo on Monday began daily non-stop direct flights between Bangalore and Male.

IndiGo had been operating three weekly flights between the two countries.

With this increase in frequency, the airline will be operating flights from Maldives to four Indian cities as follows:

  • Male to Mumbai: Daily flights
  • Male to Bangalore: Daily flights
  • Male to Delhi: Four times a week
  • Male to Cochin: Four times a week

Additionally, IndiGo has introduced special medical fares exclusively to the Aasandha team in combination with Maldivian Holidays. This will also be introduced to its Bangalore routes as well.

In 2020, India was ranked the top source market for tourism. Currently, India ranks second for the year 2021.

Maldives reopened for tourists of all nationalities on July 15.

The stringent health and safety measures in place, and the naturally distanced nature of the Maldivian islands ensure safety for all tourists.

Maldives is also rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine. This will hopefully increase the confidence travellers have in Maldives, and further increase tourist arrivals from India.

