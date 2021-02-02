Valentine’s gift from Amilla Maldives

With so many opportunities for couples to delight and treat each other this Valentine’s Day, Amilla Maldives is living up to its reputation as ‘An Island of Surprises’ with a three-day programme.

However, as travelling is not yet easy for some of the couples, the resort is extending the possibility for them to celebrate Valentine’s Day later and offer these benefits to enjoy this special day at Amilla when it is possible to travel:

Sparkling Portraits: An evening with champagne and a canvas to create art

Romantic table set up on the beach, candles included

Bed decoration or a bath ceremony, the choice is yours

This special Valentine’s gift can be availed for bookings made before February 28, for stays between March 1 and December 19 (excluding Easter holidays from April 1-7).

Amilla is continuing to operate Covid-19 prevention protocols for the safety and peace of mind of guests.

The Maldives remains open with free visas on arrival for all nationalities, providing they take a PCR test up to 96 hours before departure and observe local health protocols.

On the island, all guests get free PCR testing. That means the private island of Amilla is effectively its own quarantine bubble, which enables guests the freedom to roam and enjoy their holiday on the island mask-free.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.