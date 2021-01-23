Amilla Maldives lives up to reputation as ‘Island of Surprises’ this Valentine’s Day

Music truly is the food of love at Amilla Maldives this Valentine’s Day.

The Baa Atoll resort has lined up three consecutive nights of entertainment and celebrations, beginning on February 12 and building up to the big night on February 14. Featuring live performances, dancing, sumptuous food and private starlit experiences, every night brings new surprises.

Building up to Valentine’s Day, couples can plant a tree in the Mystique Garden to celebrate their relationship, let their creative passions flow at a ‘sip and paint’ guided painting session with wine, or watch a romantic movie at the open-air Secret Cinema on either the 12th or 13th.

Amilla’s new Executive Chef Andrew Smith has also designed a very special new sensory experience. Some like it hot, some like it melted, some like it fruity and some — well, some just like it!

The Amilla Chocolate Journey — taking place in Amilla’s dedicated Chocolate Room — guides couples on an exploration of the island’s exquisite handmade chocolates. These delectable concoctions are matched with champagne, wine and port to complement their flavour and tantalise the tastebuds.

A perfect ‘afternoon delight’ to get guests in the mood for a romantic dinner. As a symbol of love and passion, it seems perfect timing to launch the new chocolate experience for Valentine’s Day, but it will be an ongoing part of the resort’s colourful happenings and activities.

‘Valentine’s Day Date Night’ on the 14th begins with a cocktail party on the beach with champagne, bespoke cocktails and canapes, as the sun sets over the glittering ocean.

Guests’ love messages to each other will be written in the sand surrounding them. Dancers and a traditional Maldivian ‘bodu beru’ (‘big drum’) band will provide entrancing performances.

Then each couple departs for a private ‘Dine by Design’ dinner. The private dining experiences feature a delectable three-course set menu. A cushion-filled nook hollowed out on the beach, surrounded by lanterns. A candlelit private table in the main pool’s sunken island.

A special meal at Amilla’s overwater signature restaurant or rustic Italian brasserie. These are just four of a total of six romantic locations to choose from. A live band will be performing on the main beach, under the stars.

Dinner is followed by an after-party on the beach. Guests can dance the night away to DJ beats under the glow of lanterns, sparkling lights and the bright equatorial stars.

Alternatively, one couple can seize the opportunity to pull out all the stops for the Premium Valentine’s Day Package on the 14th. This includes a glass of champagne, private four-course wine-paired meal on the beach, private ‘Amilla Chocolate Journey’, private cinema screening and romantic turndown service.

With so many opportunities for couples to delight and treat each other this Valentine’s Day, Amilla is living up to its reputation as ‘An Island of Surprises’.

The resort is renowned for its constant evolution, ingenuity, playfulness and innovations, from its new Maldivian traditional medicine-inspired spa treatments to ‘glamping’ in a bubble pod under the stars.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.