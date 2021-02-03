Celebrate eternal flames of romance at Hideaway Beach Resort Maldives

A perfectly splendid hideaway in the Maldives promises natural charm, pristine beauty, and total privacy on your romantic holiday.

Whether it is for an anniversary, honeymoon, or another occasion entirely, there is no better place to celebrate your love than at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

From arrival, you and your partner receive top notch service with a personalised touch – and the opportunity to discover and live out numerous romantic experiences of which others only dream.

Robinson Crusoe style

Spending quality time with your loved one is at the very heart of romance.

What a better place to do so than on your very own secluded island, far away from all distractions and even other people? Sounds too good to be true?

Well, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers the chance to do just that on a private sandbank in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

This unique romantic location supplies privacy while still allowing for activities to do together, such as enjoying a picnic, lounging on the sand, or snorkelling in the nearby waters.

Bath, bed decorations

Expressing your emotions through acts and gifts can work wonders when words just do not cut it anymore.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers several options to show your partner just how much they mean to you.

Bed and bath decorations add a bit of glamour and flair to your stay — go on a romance inspired culinary journey with the diverse spread found on a floating breakfast in your personal pool or surprise your partner with the first meal of the day in bed.

Sunset cruise

Can you think of anything more lovely than a sunset? We cannot, which is why the sunset cruise is such a sought after activity at Hideaway.

Enjoy a glass of champagne with your partner as you watch the great canvas that is the Maldivian evening sky changing right in front of you.

An intimate, luxurious, personalised experience, let the sunset cruise be the start to a perfect evening.

In the moments when you are not gazing into each other’s eyes, or sitting in absolute awe at nature’s ever-changing colour palette, make sure to be on the lookout for nearby dolphins!

Romantic beach dinner under the stars

Keep the romance alive with a small, intimate dinner just for two.

Hideaway creates a magical atmosphere on the beach with candles, hanging lights, and torches — all to the backdrop of the moon and ebbing waves.

This candlelit dinner promises to be a highlight of your trip, whether it is the first or last experience on your romantic holiday at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island in the northern Haa Alif Atoll, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.

To look at Hideaway’s romantic package option, check out this link. For more information about the resort, head over to its website, www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.