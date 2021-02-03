Fall in love with these Valentine’s offerings at LUX* North Male Atoll

Celebrate love this Valentine’s at LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas! Guests can celebrate their love with exclusive offers from a romantic getaway, intimate dinner to luxurious spa.

LUX* North Male Atoll invites guests to immerse in luxury and indulge in exquisite cuisine and delicious cocktails, to give the gift that matters the most – time well spent together.

Romantic dining

Start the evening with a sunset appertivo and continue with an exquisite five-course All for Love menu, designed to inspire romance and celebrate love. Love can be expressed in a multitude of ways.

Executive Pastry Chef Trent Richardson has prepared for our couples a wide array of delicious pastries wrapped in Romance and Joy.

Right in time for the holiday of love, the team at Glow Bar has carefully crafted two cocktails for the perfect romantic evening.

Wellness indulgence

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to pamper a loved one with an unforgettable spa experience.

Guests can enjoy a couple’s treatment in the LUX* Me Spa, where a special couple’s treatment is offered: overlooking the serene Indian Ocean, the well-appointed treatment rooms include plenty of privacy and a romantic ambiance for an indulgent wellness experience.

Rebalance and re-anchor the self with sun salutations and yoga class on the LUX* Me Spa rooftops every morning.

A little something special

Make your Valentine’s Day extra romantic, pass by Café LUX and enjoy a special coffee and pastry arrangement.

The team at LUX* North Male Atoll loves to make everything special. Designed to inspire romance, the resort offers a journey like no other.

LUX* North Male Atoll is a brand that cares, naturally the resort team cares about guests experiences as well as doing their part for nature and the environment.

In the month of Love, why not build a greater connection with nature while supporting the Olive Ridley project and adopt an Olive Ridley sea turtle.

Marine conservation has always been close to the team’s heart as they have a variety of marine life that call the island home. Olive Ridley sea turtles frequently visit the island each year to lay their eggs on its shores.

This Valentine’s Day, not only will you help protect this endangered species, but LUX* North Male Atoll guarantees you will leave the beautiful island with a full heart and endless memories to share with your loved ones.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Male Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones.

It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

Valentine’s Offer: Book your stay and receive 30 per cent reduced rate applicable on all villas. To learn more, please visit www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com or contact the reservations team at stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 6682600.