Four Atmosphere Hotels’ properties win Booking.com Traveller Review Award

Four resorts in the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts portfolio have received the Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2021.

These awards are extra special because all the resorts have an average score of above nine out of 10:

OBLU Select at Sangeli: 9.5

VARU by Atmosphere: 9.3

OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli: 9.3

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives: 9.2

The romantic resort of OBLU Select at Sangeli is a favourite among travellers, ranking among the top 15 Maldives resorts that have got an average score above 9.5.

“The outstanding guest reviews are a recognition of the dedication and effort of our colleagues, whose passion and process-oriented approach has helped us overcome even the most challenging circumstances,” the hotel group said, in an announcement.

“We are also grateful that so many travellers have chosen Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts to be their destination of choice in the Maldives.”

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers guest-centric resort experiences through unique resort plans, offering guests a range of all-encompassing experiences, with varieties of dining options as well as a number of complimentary amenities and activities that ensure a relaxed, hassle-free holiday experience at each resort, all the while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: ‘The Joy of Giving’.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ first property, Atmosphere Kanifushi, opened its doors in December 2013. The group opened its second property, OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli in November 2015; followed by OZEN Life Maadhoo in July 2016; OBLU Select at Sangeli in July 2018; and VARU by Atmosphere in October 2019.

In 2020, Atmosphere launched The OZEN Collection, an award-winning, uber-lux hospitality brand.

OZEN resorts offer ultimate privacy blended with signature luxury aesthetics, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN Maadhoo, the first resort under the brand, opened in July 2016. OZEN’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN Reserve Bolifushi, which opened in December.

OZEN Life Tangalle takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.