Best for privacy: ‘Our Love Song’ dining experience at Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives is offering couples a romantic private dining experience like no other aboard their unique Piano Deck.

Recognised as the Most Romantic Resort in the world for eight consecutive years at the World Travel Awards, Baros Maldives offers an idyllic retreat for couples.

This Valentine’s Day, those looking to celebrate and make up for any lost romantic moments can experience ‘Our Love Song’– an intimate dining experience on the Piano Deck, a unique wooden deck shaped like a grand piano, floating in the middle of the lagoon.

As the sun begins to set across the horizon and the sky turns a dreamy shade of pink, couples can share an unforgettable experience in this magical setting whilst their personal chef prepares a mouth-watering dinner.

With nothing around for miles, couples can enjoy the utmost privacy as they sip champagne and listen to the gentle Maldivian breeze splashing soothing waves.

Specially curated by the resort’s expert Head Chef, the four-course meal will begin with a selection of canapés and fresh oysters, before couples indulge in the menus ‘Chilled Seafood Extravaganza’; a concoction of the finest Fruits de Mer including poached Cold Coral Lobster, Tiger Prawn, Scallops, Blue Swimmer Crab and Smoked Salmon.

Another highlight is the ‘South American Ceviche’; an array of Reef Fish, Tuna and Prawn Ceviche, served with Sevruga Caviar and Crispy Tortilla.

The seafood inspired menu is paired perfectly with an assortment of fine wines and rounded off with a delicious selection of hand-crafted Artisan pastries for dessert.

After dinner, a short boat-ride takes the couple back to shore where their beautifully decorated villa awaits.

Filled with island blooms and tastefully decorated, the couple will also be greeted by a relaxing bath run with essential oils and adorned with bubbles and flowers.

Formerly a coconut plantation, Baros Maldives was one of the first resorts to open to the public in 1973 and remains one of the very best for couples.

Surrounded by tropical greenery and an exquisite house reef, just 15 metres from the shore, Baros is the ultimate choice for a secluded island getaway.

HOW: The price for the ‘Our Love Song’ experience is $825 ++ per couple and includes a four-course dinner on the ‘Piano Deck’, couples bath and romantic in-villa decoration.