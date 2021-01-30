Visit Maldives partners with TripAdvisor to promote destination

Visit Maldives has commenced a campaign with TripAdvisor, world’s largest travel platform, under the concept “Escape to Maldives: Calm Awaits”.

The campaign will run from January to September, targeting the US, Europe and APAC region, which will connect Maldives with the largest travel community in the world.

Amid the pandemic, the borders of most European countries are currently closed, and the purpose of the campaign will align with keeping European tourists dreaming of Maldives and encouraging them to travel to the destination once restrictions are lifted.

This campaign aims to improve destination awareness with compelling content and curated itineraries, in order to influence potential travellers to visit the Maldives. It will also highlight and emphasise travel reassurance and safety standards set in Maldives throughout the campaign.

“We are very excited to be kicking off 2021 with Maldives tourism. The Escape to Maldives: Calm Awaits campaign is a content series in partnership with TripAdvisor that looks to inspire travellers to take their dream trip, sit back and enjoy the beauty of Maldives”, Sarah Mathews, Group Head of Destination Marketing APAC at TripAdvisor, said.

“Our site data and insights have shown that travellers are searching for destinations where they can unwind and relax. We’ve also seen that beach holidays with outdoor activities have remained a key choice for many travellers. With over 1000 islands across the Indian Ocean, we’ll be sharing ideas and guidance on how to find the calm we’ve all been looking for, that you can now find in Maldives.”

Visit Maldives started the year with new strategies and destination marketing goals with the ultimate aim of reaching pre-pandemic tourist arrival rates.

Several marketing activities are in the pipeline in the coming months, such as joint marketing activities with tour operators and airlines, familiarisation trips and participation in travel trade fairs to promote the destination.

By the end of 2020, Maldives celebrated the remarkable achievement of receiving 500,000 yearly tourists amid an ongoing pandemic.

Maldives Border Miles was also launched to enable tourists to earn points by travelling to the Maldives from January.

Members of the programme will earn points based on the duration of stay, celebrations of special occasions, visits on local occasions of Maldives, frequency of visits, and other aspects.

This is the first of its kind loyalty programme in the world and will further aid in the marketing efforts of the destination, as well as increase tourist arrivals.

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform helps hundreds of millions of travellers each month make every trip their best trip.

Travellers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises.

Whether planning or on a trip, travellers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants.

TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.