Joali Maldives appoints Enver Arslan as General Manager

Joali Maldives has announced the appointment of Enver Arslan as the resort’s new General Manager.

Arslan holds a degree in Hospitality Management from the Hospitality Management School of Erciyes University, and a raft of additional qualifications from Four Seasons and Cornell University.

Over his career, Enver has worked for several Four Seasons properties around the world. He has started his career at Four Seasons Jackson Hole and moved to Palm Beach Florida, Las Vegas, Riyadh, Egypt and Maldives until he decided to join the opening team of Joali Maldives and acted as Resort Director overlooking the operational departments for the past four years.

Enver believes in enjoying life to the fullest, as also proven by his professional career choices from top of the ski mountains of Grand Tetons to the Atlantic Ocean, followed by dazzling architecture and the sparkling lights of Las Vegas to the desert plateau of the Middle East, and finally to the tropical romance of Maldives.

Enver’s work ethics and ambition represent a significant contribution to the success of the company.

Enver has benefited from a wide-ranging experience in far-flung destinations over the years. It’s a career path he highly recommends.

“To move forward in hospitality, it is really rewarding to do openings, rather than joining established hotels. You’re not dealing with guests, but with architects. You have to have a broader vision to build a new culture. Then, when you open the doors, you have to have an even bigger vision to redo things,” he says.

Joali Maldives is a luxury, immersive art resort located on the island of Muravandhoo in Raa atoll. The 73-villa property offers unconventional luxury in a private setting and a distinct focus on design by internationally-renowned design studio Autoban, architecture and design firm Atolye4n and Tokyo-based Studio Glitt.

Innovative dining concepts include Japanese restaurant Saoke, authentic Asian and Levant restaurant Vandhoo, Tuscan-inspired Bellinis, personalised dining and cooking school Her Kitchen, as well as numerous destination dining experiences.

The Spa by ESPA invites guests on a holistic wellness journey along with a world-class fitness centre and expert trainers.

Joali celebrates its “Joie de Vivre” philosophy through unique programming such as Maldivian excursions and one-of-a-kind on-property offerings, including an Art Studio and Gallery, Flower Garden, Manta Ray Treehouse and more.

Joali reopened on August 1, after implementing enhanced health and safety standards in line with guidance from the World Health Organisation and local authorities.

To plan your trip and learn more, please visit Joali’s website.