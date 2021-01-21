Enjoy Maldives staycation with Kaimoo: Great offers for Maldivians, residents

Enjoy a staycation right here in the Maldives, with exciting new offers from Summer Island, Embudu Village and Equator Village.

The three Kaimoo resorts are offering special rates for Maldivians, and foreigners with a Maldives work permit. The rates, listed below, are valid until April 30.

Summer Island

Summer Island, in Kaafu atoll, just a 45 minute speedboat trip from Male, is offering rates of MVR 4,009 per night, for double occupancy in a Superior Vista, Superior Bungalow, or Superior Beach villa.

The offer is on Full Board basis, including three meals, drinks and afternoon tea, and transfers to Male.

Children under the age of five go free; between 5-15 years, MVR 1,002 night.

Even more attractive rates are available for those staying longer than three nights.

Among other attractions, Summer Island enjoys an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

Embudu Village

Embudu Village, also in Kaafu atoll, a 20 minute trip from Male, is offering a stay in a Superior Bungalow on Full Board basis from MVR 3,007 per night, or a Water bungalow on Full board at MVR 3,778 per night.

The rates also include evening tea and transfers to Male.

Children under five go free, those aged 5-15 cost MVR 617 per night.

Embudu Village enjoys some of the Maldives’ best diving and snorkelling.

Equator Village

Equator Village, in Addu, Gan, is offering MVR 2,251 per night for double occupancy on full board basis, including afternoon tea, transfers to the airport, and a range of indoor and outdoor activities.

Children under five go free; those between 5-15 cost MVR 463 per night.

Equator Village has a large swimming pool, overlooking the sea.

Equator Village was recently awarded ‘Leading Heritage Hotel and Resort’ at the South Asian Travel Awards last year, the region’s most prestigious travel and hospitality awards ceremony.

Covid safe

Summer Island, Embudu Village and Equator Village also recently received Gold Certificates for their health, safety and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The international certification, given by Hotel Resilient, was issued to the resorts in December. Hotel Resilient is an international scientific benchmarking and certification body for resorts and hotels.

The certification process assesses each property’s policies to counter the spread of the coronavirus. Protocols to protect guests and staff, cleaning procedures, hygiene measures, physical distancing measures, and plans for treating an infected person, are reviewed and given an assessment score.

The Gold Certificate is the highest certificate issued by Hotel Resilient. It is indicative of a resort’s exemplary policies and protocols to keep guests and staff safe.

For reservations at Summer Island, please contact: reservations@summerislandmaldives.com. For reservations at Embudu Village, please contact: sales@embuduvillage.com For reservations at Equator Village, please contact: reservations@equatorvillage.com.