Cocoon Maldives wraps up joyous festive celebrations

Cocoon Maldives has wrapped up a joyous festive and new year celebration with in-house guests and staff in this wonderful time of the year!

The Magic of Christmas started with sunrise fishing while enjoying the mesmerising views as the day went by with activities such as aqua aerobics by the pool, snorkelling, kayak competition, beach volleyball, windsurfing competition, fish feeding near Manta restaurant while contemplating sunset at Kurumba.

Christmas eve celebrations started with Christmas Eve Cocktail with free flow of bubblies and exquisite appetisers followed by a Buffet Gala Dinner styled in traditional Xmas theme and entertainment activities such as Christmas carols, Bollywood dance show, Christmas goodies that surely set the mood for the holidays.

Throughout this wonderful festive season celebration, the resort also marked its fourth anniversary with cake and free champaign offered to all guests for being part of the wonderful journey.

The new year started with New Year’s Eve Cocktail under the stars followed by Saint Sylvester Luxurious Buffet Gala Dinner, live entertainments and fireworks to start 2021 with a blast!

Family friendly Maldives resort

Cocoon blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty, all set against the backdrop of the azure Indian Ocean.

Just a short 30-minute seaplane ride away from Velana International Airport, Cocoon Maldives is the actualisation of a dream to create a unique “designer” resort that mixes luxury, design aesthetics, and hospitality in one exceptionally beautiful tropical island

Cocoon is one of the best choices of family-friendly resorts in the Maldives! Let their experienced and friendly staff take care of the little ones while the parents relax and explore the beautiful resort.

Take advantage of the resort’s exclusive special offer catering to attract families where kids between (ages two to 15.99 years old) stay and eat for free while sharing with adults. This exclusive offer is valid all year around.

Promotions for you

Cocoon has also released exciting offers such as the early bird offer and member discounts with extra perks to attract more guests to their beautiful property in these challenging times.

Check with your tour operator or book directly with them to enjoy last-minute deals. Enjoy instant benefits like Best Rate Guarantee, contactless check-in, free Wi-Fi and earn free nights only when you book directly on cocoonmaldives.com.