Reconnect with world in 2021 with Emirates’ special fares

Emirates is launching its much-awaited global sale to inspire and encourage travellers to reconnect with family and friends or explore new destinations in the new year.

With attractive offers, Emirates customers can make up for lost time in 2021.

All-inclusive Economy Class fares from the Maldives start at $524 (about MVR 8,070 at current exchange rates) to Dubai, while fares to European destinations start at $955 (about MVR 14,700) to Milan, to the UK from $ 1,048 (about MVR16,160) to London, and from $1,719 (about MVR 26,470) to Cape Town.

Business Class fares start at $1,602 (approximately MVR 24,700) to Dubai, from $3,863 (about MVR59,500) to Milan and $4,012 (about MVR 61,865) to London.

The fares in Rufiyaa are subject to the rate of exchange on the day of purchase.

Bookings have to be made between January 19 to February 1, for travel between January 20 and June 15.

Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including Covid-19 cover with every flight.

Outbound travel from the Maldives and return travel are subject to destination-specific and local health and safety regulations.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is also making sure members get the best out of their travels with special Cash+Miles rates.

Bookings made from January 3 to February 1 for travel between January 3 and June 15 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to $20 for Economy Class flights; and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to $40 for First and Business Class flights.

With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as 1 Mile.

My Emirates Pass – the exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card — is also back and has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less.

Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from January 1 to September 30 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.

The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels.

It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa. The full list of participating outlets can be found here.

Emirates delivers outstanding value through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. Customers can explore over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice; as well as regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages in every class.

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com/mv.

Emirates resumed passenger flights to the Maldives after the pandemic-necessitated lockdown on July 16 and currently operates four daily flights from Male until January 31.

Flexibility and assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before June 30, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans.

Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years. More information here.

Travel with confidence

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover.

This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from December 1, 2020, at no cost to customers.

In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.

Health and safety

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

More information on these measures and the services available on each flight can be found here.