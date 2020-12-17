Visit Maldives hosts destination session with Questex Travel

Visit Maldives has participated in a session conducted by Questex Travel, US to focus back on travel and share destination information to the travel trade in the US.

The dedicated session themed, “Pivoting back to travel”, was held on December 15.

“The objective of this virtual event was to connect with industry experts and peers to share knowledge, interact with them and to gain exposure among the high-qualified travel audience, and to establish Maldives brand and generate leads in the USA market,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

The event was attended by key pioneers of travel and trade professionals including travel operators and travel agents.

Latest information about the destination and insight on the destination products were shared through a video presentation.

The Maldives dedicated session also included speaking opportunities and a live Q&A session to interact with the audience. This session was attended by an experienced cast of trade professionals.

“This campaign will aid in marketing the destination as a safe haven for travellers and promoting Maldives as the most preferred holiday destination for US travellers,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the unique geographical formation of the destination and the safety measures that have been put in place for the safety of travellers were shared during the session.”

Visit Maldives Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed interacted with the audience through a video message.

In his message, he highlighted the safety measures put in place across the country for the safety of tourists and staff, to ensure that tourists have an enjoyable vacation in the Maldives.

He stressed on the opening of Maldives border for all international tourists with 30-days on-arrival free visa and the introduction of split-stay to encourage tourists to stay for a longer period of time.

Over the years, Maldives has become a preferred long-haul destination by US travellers. After the border reopening on July 15, a total of 16,754 tourists from the US have so far arrived from the US, making it the fourth largest source market.

Visit Maldives is carrying out several activities in key markets to promote the destination.

Over 412 different types of marketing activities have been carried out in 22 global markets. Among these, 314 activities were carried out during the lockdown period as part of a crisis recovery plan.

Some of the activities include a Facebook live event, the Rediscover Maldives Webinar series, and global campaigns with CNN and Skyscanner.

Introduction of the Maldives Border Miles and Allied Inbound Travel Insurance programme has also boosted the destination’s appeal.