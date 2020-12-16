Maldives crowned best island destination in Asia Pacific

Maldives has won the Best Island Destination – Asia Pacific accolade during the sixth annual Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

The recognition was announced during the virtual award ceremony, held on December 11.

The Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 is a platform that salutes the outstanding travel suppliers in Asia Pacific who set new benchmarks for the future of the tourism industry. The awards highlight industry contributions across different segments, with voters having the chance to choose across 57 award categories.

“Receiving such an award during these unprecedented times, when the tourism industry is recovering and adjusting, will assure our visitors that Maldives is on top of the most preferred destinations to visit,” Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said.

This year, Maldives has received many awards and accolades including the most prestigious World’s Leading Destination award at World Travel Awards 2020.

Visit Maldives has continued to push its marketing efforts to the Asia Pacific region with various visibility campaigns. Some of the main arrival markets include China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia countries.

The campaigns help to encourage travellers to choose Maldives as their next holiday destination once outbound travel resumes once again, while strengthening the current upward growth for open markets.

Some of the campaigns conducted include digital campaigns with FreakOut in Malaysia, LATTE in Australia, and Weibo and WeChat in the China market.

Additionally, global marketing campaigns are being carried out with CNN and Skyscanner.

Maldives is currently open to tourists of all nationalities, with resorts, liveaboards and guesthouses having resumed operations.