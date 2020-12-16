Experience magical festive season at Hideaway Beach Resort

As the festive season approaches, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa wishes its guests a memorable stay and a joyful start to 2021.

The team warmly invites guests to celebrate the season with a fabulous festive programme inclusive of indulgent culinary delights, unique activities, entertainment, and more special treats designed to ensure an unforgettable experience.

This year, the resort is aiming to please some of the most discerning guests at the resort — the kids.

The award-winning resort is going above and beyond to create a bevy of activities aimed for families and especially for kids as they believe with the hectic year the world has had, it is a good time to let kids be kids and enjoy themselves for being good boys and girls during this trying year.

There will be a lot of Santa-themed activities at the resort starting from December 21. These include a cornucopia of activities such as writing letter to Santa, Christmas Tree decoration, welcoming Santa, and finishing off with a relaxing time opening gifts with Santa and having tea with him.

The resort has also organised many activities to nurture the artistic abilities in kids. There will be many activities that provide a darn good time such as crab race, shell collecting, ginger bread house making, pizza making, and even having the resort’s very own Kids Olympics.

The festivities are not just about the kids; parents and couples deserve a break from the worries brought about in 2020 as well.

For these guests looking to mix things up this Christmas and New Year, the resort offers a mixture of some cool and interesting activities such as special themed buffets every day, an Indian cooking class, Happy Hour with music, unique dining experiences like tank-to-table delights, a tennis tournament against Santa, watching a Christmas movie under the stars and on the beach, and getting relaxed with some limited edition Maldives themed Spa day. Guests can top it off by enjoying a number of discounted excursions during the period.

All the festive fervour at the resort will come to a climax at New Year’s Eve where the resort is going to have its signature fireworks and countdown show and DJ. What better way to celebrate New Year day than with a delicious brunch at Matheefaru while looking yonder to the sunny skies heralding better days ahead.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island in the northern Haa Alif Atoll, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.

