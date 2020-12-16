Visit Maldives hosts focus group discussions with industry partners

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has concluded focus group discussions with industry partners.

MMPRC conducts industry forums and meetings from time to time, to gather insights and expertise from partners to further enhance the destination’s marketing efforts.

The objectives are to give a better understanding of ongoing marketing activities, current challenges faced by the industry and discuss ways to move forward, resulting in joint ventures to generate innovative and sustainable ideas.

On December 9 and 10, a total of four sessions were conducted with 17 participants where objectives and strategies for the coming year were discussed.

Details of activities that were carried out during the year were also shared with the focus group.

MMPRC gave a presentation to partners which was followed by a discussion to share collaborative ideas and to gather feedback on upcoming events and fairs.

The sessions also highlighted 2021 strategies to give a better understanding on the main priorities to ensure that the Maldives remains on top of the most preferred tourist destinations, and how the industry can promote all segments of tourism in the country.

“The ultimate goal of these discussions were to continue the strategic marketing and promotional activities to showcase Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination,” a statement issued by MMPRC read.

“In addition, to incorporate the findings and takeaways from each session for future approaches to reach targets by both the MMPRC and industry partners.”

MMPRC collaborates with tourism industry NGOs, associations and partners who focus on destination marketing.

MMPRC hopes to continue working together with industry stakeholders during such a challenging time, to increase tourist arrivals, and take Maldives’ tourism to peak in the coming year.