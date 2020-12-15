The Ritz-Carlton Maldives launches Sangu Stories podcast channel

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has introduced a podcast channel, Sangu Stories as the voice of the island.

Inspired by the beautiful tradition of blowing Sangu (Conch shells) to announce the news to islanders in the ancient Maldives, the Sangu stories is designed to share the latest stories from the island to guests and followers worldwide.

The podcast is hosted by Mark Hehir, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives and a seasoned Maldives expert with over 30 years of experience.

Mark connects weekly with the aspirational team of Ladies and Gentlemen, who are the creators, developers and custodians of the resort — further collaborating with Maldivian talents, brand partners, destination experts, world-class collaborators, mentors and passionate guests.

A 10-minute conversation is featured in every episode of the podcast, exploring a breadth of exciting and insightful topics such as the architecture and design, locally-inspired experiences and sustainable efforts under the Community Footprints.

The first episode introduces the audience to where it all began, the inspiration of the Fari Islands, an archipelago of three integrated-luxury brands Patina, Capella and The Ritz-Carlton in the Maldives.

The guest speaker, Evan Kwee, the Vice Chairman of Capella Hotel Group and Head of Design and Hospitality at Pontiac Land Group, talks about the inspiration of the Fari Islands, the architect selection and the vision and concept.

The Sangu Stories are available on Buzzsprout, and listeners can access from the following web link. The option to play on Spotify and Apple Podcast is also available in this platform, providing a seamless and convenient service.

Set to open in 2021, the debut Maldives resort by The Ritz-Carlton is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Male Atoll of the Maldives. It is a 50-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

Part of Marriott International, the iconic Ritz-Carlton has 101 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories.

The world’s largest hotel chain already runs five resorts in the Maldives: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, W Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, and the JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa.