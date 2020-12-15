Fifteen years of fine dining at Baros Maldives

The landmark Lighthouse Restaurant at Baros Maldives is celebrating its 15th anniversary of fine dining with a special degustation menu.

The iconic, pinnacle-roofed restaurant on the shore of the legendary Maldivian luxury island resort of Baros is visible from miles away. Its opening in December 2005 elevated dining in the Maldives to an unrivalled level. Since then, the resort’s guests have been able to enjoy the pleasure of epicurean dining in a unique over-water setting.

With its eclectic selection of succulent local seafood, prime imported meat and modern classics infused with exotic flavour presented and served with style, the Lighthouse quickly won fame as an excellent dining destination in a breath-taking setting above the Baros lagoon.

For guests of Baros, dining in the Lighthouse at least once and enjoying magical sunset moments from the gallery of the Lighthouse Lounge has become an essential part of their stay.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary, the Lighthouse Chef, Nathif, has chosen the all-time favourites of guests to create an ‘Anniversary Degustation Menu’. Many dishes that are featured have been on the menu since the very beginning of The Lighthouse, satisfying returning guests who always request them.

The Lighthouse Cognac Flambéed Lobster Bisque prepared table-side from the Guéridon has become a favourite that many guests enjoy every evening. This will form part of the anniversary degustation menu.

Other popular highlights that are included are Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna Steak with Pan Fried Duck Foie Gras and Seared Medallions of 300-Day Grain-Fed Black Angus Beef Fillet.

The Lighthouse menu has evolved over the years as Chef Nathif and his brigade of skilled chefs know and understand what guests seek for the perfect evening of gourmet highlights accompanied by great wine.

The Lighthouse team has been recognised and awarded, nationally and internationally. Chef Nathif, who has worked at Baros for 16 years, has collected several prestigious awards over the years for culinary excellence.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved and we value every award we have received,” Chef Nathif said.

“However, the most valued award for our team is to have guests returning to dine with us. It is merely the best encouragement and acknowledgement when guests come back to the Lighthouse every day during their stay. It is not just the food, it’s also the setting and the team that make the dining experience exceptional.”

The six-course 15th Anniversary Degustation Menu is a perfect way to discover the fine food served at Baros and is available only at the Lighthouse Restaurant for a limited period.

The Lighthouse sommelier will assist guests with individualised wine pairing.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

Baros consistently wins prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence, and is a member of The Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.