Lily Hotels welcomes Helen McCulloch as new market expert for Europe, UK, South Africa

Lily Hotels has announced the appointment of Helen McCulloch as the new Cluster Sales and Marketing Manager to drive business from Europe, UK, and South Africa for the group’s two stunning luxury resorts: Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

An international travel industry expert with more than 15 years of experience, Helen began her career by establishing a solid track record in global luxury travel industry as a Product Manager.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Helen as the newest member of the commercial team,” Imroz Uddin, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Hotels, said.

“Her extensive expertise and ability to build strong business from Europe, UK, and South Africa, combined with her passion for luxury hospitality, will ensure a successful business performance.”

Helen joins Lily Hotels to continue a successful career which has had a focus on driving sales and marketing from Europe, UK, and South Africa.

In her new role, Helen will be responsible for the markets and will also work on achieving goals in revenue generation and finding new business opportunities from the markets.

“I’m highly honoured to be appointed as the Cluster Sales and Marketing Manager for Lily Hotels,” Helen said.

“One thing that drew me to work for this operator is that it operates a unique set of properties in the Maldives with breathtaking serenity located in such a wonderful location where the people live and breathe hospitality, always with a smile, and friendly demeanour. I am very proud and humbled to be part of this refined and luxury portfolio. Hope to contribute to the greater success of it.”

Lily Hotels’ two award-wining luxury resorts — Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa — are situated in one of the most beautiful locations in the world, and offer guests genuine hospitality and unparalleled unique experiences.