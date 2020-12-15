Maldives participates in Travel Meet Asia series

Visit Maldives, along with industry partners, is participating in the Travel Meet Asia series.

This event is a four-part virtual travel roadshow organised by ITB Asia, focusing on different regions within Asia, including South Asia, Southeast Asia, Mice and Corporate, and Northeast Asia.

The first part of the roadshow, Travel Meet Asia – South Asia, is an exclusive venue to meet buyers and sellers from the South Asian region and obtain valuable business opportunities.

Along with officials from Visit Maldives, seven Maldivian tourism companies are attending the event.

During the meetings, information about safety standards put in place in the Maldives is provided, and the unique geographical formation of the island destination is emphasised.

To boost the visibility in the South Asian region, Visit Maldives has previously previously participated in the SATTE GenX.

Additionally, several marketing activities have also been conducted, specifically focusing on the Indian market. This includes familiarisation trips for Indian media, and the recently conducted celebrity Instragram conference.

Campaigns have been carried out on a global level in collaboration with CNN, Skyscanner and others.

Since the reopening of the Maldives borders in July, India has become the second biggest source market, with Indian tourists amounting to 42,181 in the January-October period.

Due to the strong connectivity and the travel bubble arrangements between the two countries, it is anticipated that arrivals from the Indian market will continue its positive growth.

The recently-launched Maldives Border Miles loyalty programme and the Allied Inbound Travel Insurance policy will also entice travellers to come and ‘Rediscover Maldives’ once again.