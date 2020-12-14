Emirates ups Maldives frequency to three daily flights

Emirates has increased its services to Maldives even further, in a bid to boost access to the popular Indian Ocean holiday destination in the winter holiday season.

The Dubai-based airline now offers three daily flights on the Dubai-Male route.

The airline continues to use B777ER aircraft for its Maldives service.

Emirates, which runs the world’s biggest airline by international traffic, resumed services to the Maldives on July 16 after a three-month hiatus in the wake of border closures by the Maldivian authorities to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Expanded multi-risk insurance

Emirates customers can now plan their travels and fly with even greater assurance and peace of mind, with the airline’s latest industry-first initiative to provide expanded, multi-risk travel cover on top of its current Covid-19 cover.

Provided by Emirates at no additional cost to its customers, and provided by AIG Travel, this cover is the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry. It is designed to provide all Emirates passengers a truly unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel.

The new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover automatically applies to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1, and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

Customers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates. For more information, please visit www.emirates.com/multi-risk-travel-insurance.

Flexibility, assurance

Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before March 31, 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they must change their travel plans.

Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years.

Health and safety

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety.