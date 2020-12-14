LUX* South Ari Atoll awarded Best Luxury Resort by Travel + Leisure India

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has been awarded Best Luxury Resort at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Award 2020.

The prestigious title, which was announced following a voting window of 60 days, is given to the best in the industry where readers crown the must-do experiences in 2021.

This year, Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards, in its ninth edition, was hosted virtually for the first time ever. The winners were announced over a period of seven days spanning November 23-29 across all their online and social platforms.

“With India being one of the Maldives’ key markets for inbound travel by various available short haul flights, such a prestigious award is not only greatly important for us, but it also shows that even during the most uncertain of times, we never put the hard work and the love for our guests on hold,” Roshan Radhay, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Maldives and Middle East, said.

“A massive thank you to each and every one who voted for us, and to Travel + Leisure India for being supportive throughout this turbulent year.”

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.