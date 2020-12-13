Lily Hotels promotes Idrys Sulaiman as Cluster Sales, Marketing Manager for local DMCs

Lily Hotels has announced the promotion of Idrys Sulaiman as the new Cluster Sales and Marketing Manager to drive local DMCs for the group’s two iconic resorts: Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

Idrys has been associated with Lily Beach Resort & Spa for the past 15 years as its Reservations Manager. He is polite, well spoken, highly efficient, and has an excellent set of organisational skills. He drives his work with a passion for providing the highest standards of hospitality and services to the clients.

As a quick learner who can absorb new ideas easily, he utilises he skillset to find suitable solutions to meet the needs of guests and clients alike. He has over 15 years of experience in the Maldivian hospitality industry and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and commerce.

“I’m happy for Idrys’s promotion as he is loyal and a very productive member of the commercial team,” Imroz Uddin, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Hotels, said.

“His extensive expertise and ability to build strong business from Local DMC combined with his passion for luxury hospitality, will ensure a successful business performance for the whole team.”

In his new role, Idrys will be responsible for taking care of relationships between the local DMCs and the operator. He will also be responsible for achieving goals in revenue generation and finding new business opportunities from the assigned segment.

“I’m highly honoured to be promoted as the Cluster Sales and Marketing Manager for Lily Hotels Maldives. We have a unique set of properties with breath-taking views which offers serenity as its main unique selling points located in such a wonderful location where the people live and breathe hospitality,” Idrys said.

“I am very proud and humbled to be a part of this refined and luxury portfolio. Hope to contribute to the greater success of it.”

Lily Hotels is one of the preeminent local resort operators in the Maldives which has been in the market for more than two decades.

With this promotion, the operator reiterates its ethos of leading by example in providing many opportunities for talented local associates to grow, providing a space to thrive, and achieve their respective career goals while working in the organisation.

Lily Hotels’ two award-wining luxury resorts — Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa — are situated in one of the most beautiful locations in the world, and offer guests genuine hospitality and unparalleled unique experiences.