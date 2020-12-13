Enjoy healthy new year at Emerald Maldives Resort

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled new plant-based dishes and mocktail menus at all the six of its exceptional restaurants and bars, available as part of the Deluxe All-Inclusive offering.

Veganism has hit an all-time high in 2020, and the five-star member of the Leading Hotels of The World has recognised this and adapted to create mouth-watering options within all of its dining establishments.

The award-winning Amazònico now offers both vegan and vegetarian options including the Jardin Quemado Salad and Chilean Salad.

At the Aqua Restaurant, there are several new options, including the vegan pumpkin soup which is made using fresh pumpkins from Emerald Maldives’ very own vegetable patch.

Le Asiatique now prepares a special vegan fried rice and maki sushi, and at the Beach Grill, guests can enjoy a cooling Tomato Gazpacho. For something sweet there are vegan blueberry and orange cakes and Emerald Maldives’ healthy twist on a Green Tea Crème Brûlée.

For the ultimate taste of plant-based luxury, Emerald Maldives is delighted to prepare guests a Vegan Floating Breakfast, delivered to their villa which can be enjoyed in the privacy of their own private pool overlooking the turquoise lagoon. Guests can expect an almond chia seed pudding, fresh bread, fruit salads, a special avocado salsa, herbal teas and exotic fresh juices.

“Since opening the resort in 2019, we have seen more of a demand from our guests for really healthy, plant-based food, so we have enjoyed adapting the menu to fit this trend,” General Manager Srikanth Devarapalli said.

“Travellers generally seem more health conscious than they used to be and going on holiday now doesn’t necessarily mean changing your diet – it is a lifestyle movement and we are moving with it too. We are continuously updating and evolving our menus and look forward to surprising our guests!”

In addition to the new plant-based menus, Emerald Maldives is set to introduce the ‘Green Corner’ at Aqua restaurant from January.

Guests will be spoilt for choice with the variety of ingredients they can choose from to prepare their own smoothies and juices. These healthy, refreshing drinks are also available at both the Sunrise and Sunset Pool Bars and new for 2021 – in the villa’s very own minibars.

With both sustainability and freshness in mind, the resort grows as many fruit and vegetables on site as possible including bananas, watermelon, papaya, pumpkin, Maldivian chilli, Kopy leaves, curry leaves, pandan leaves and cucumber.

Recognising that there is more of an appetite for alcohol-free beverages than ever before, Emerald Maldives is also launching a new mocktail menu for 2021. Guests can look forward to a refreshing Mango Mule or a Passionfruit Daiquiri – but without the hangover.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to experience the natural elegance and natural freedom philosophy of the resort where space, luxury, comfort and privacy are in the very nature of the guest experience.

The resort is set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef in walking distance of the 1.7km beach.

The endless azure blue sea, golden sand and green outdoor space ensures guests will truly feel like they’re on their own paradise island.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is developed by the Emerald Collection, an Italian company renowned for its construction and management of luxury all-inclusive resorts across East Africa, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean.

The new five-star, deluxe all-inclusive Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa officially opened in December 2019.

Located in the Raa Atoll, the resort is surrounded by 1.5km of soft white sand and boasts 120 luxurious villas, both contemporary and tropical in design, divided into 60 beach villas and 60 overwater villas. There are 11 different villa categories available.

The resort offers guests a choice of four restaurants, in addition to a Sunset Pool Café and Sunrise Café.

The Emerald SPA offers Balinese and Thai treatments in 10 air-conditioned bungalows, and comprises a jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish baths.

The resort also features a Kids Club, Technogym, two tennis courts, two paddle courts, plus a water sports centre and five-star diving centre.

A member of the Leading Hotels of the World, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has been the first hotel in the Maldives to achieve the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation for having implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention, in October.