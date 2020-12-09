Patina Maldives venerates horizon with biophilic design concept

Scheduled to launch in Q2 2021, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is a radical new example of biophilic design from renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, founder of international award-winning Studio MK27.

Set in the new Fari Islands archipelago, Patina Maldives is complemented by two other luxury resorts, providing an elevated travel experience.

The inaugural flagship resort from Patina Hotels & Resorts, a new elevated lifestyle brand by Capella Hotel Group, is part of the brand new Fari Islands archipelago in North Male Atoll, where guests are free to choose between privacy and seclusion, exploring a triptych of luxury resort islands, and embracing the vibrant social scene that emanates from the archipelago’s communal heart: the Fari Marina Village and Fari Beach Club.

Inspired by the beauty and metaphorical significance of the island landscape, Studio MK27’s delicate, rhythmic design for Patina Maldives conjures spaces and atmospheres that encourage deep connections with nature, as well as communion with other people.

Design concept

Delicate architectural lines remain respectfully low, never breaching the horizon, in deference to the exuberant, encompassing blues above and below.

Verdant landscaping envelops each of Patina Maldives’ 90 contemporary one- to three-bedroom Beach and Water Pool Villas, alongside 20 Fari Studios in private sanctuary, yet unfolds invitingly into the surrounding island life; a simultaneous experience of isolation and belonging.

“Patina is unique in the Maldives: an opportunity to be together in isolation. One of the most remote places on Earth and still a place designed for people to meet one another,” Kogan said.

“Patina Maldives embraces our natural conflicts: desire for peace and party, for nature and design, technology and rusticity, self-indulgence and deep reflections.”

Kogan’s design vision is reflected throughout Patina Maldives’ accommodation, restaurants and social buildings.

Public spaces are open, light and inviting and offer a communal beating heart with the Fari Marina Village and Fari Beach Club. Here, guests will find alluring retail and enticing dining options as well as a large, commissioned James Turrell pavilion.

The permeable design of the island’s buildings promotes a pleasing and inviting experimentation of each space; these are organised according to a hierarchy of textures and coverings that creates a gentle transition between open and closed spaces.

Throughout the interiors, earthy colour palettes, subtle textures and matte surfaces are complemented by arcadian materials to create a dialogue with nature. Wood, linen, rattan, paper cord, stone and natural fibres extend out from the interiors, blurring boundaries, drawing the outside world in whilst enticing inhabitants out.

Uniquely for the Maldives, floor- to-ceiling Panoramah! sliding window systems allow the villas to be opened to the elements on all three sides – while custom-made blackout blinds offer cocoon-like cosiness at the touch of a button.

Millwork furniture customised by Studio MK27 exclusively for Patina Maldives incorporates subtle practical and aesthetic design features that elevate the in-room experience and cater to the needs of the connected contemporary traveller, from bed frames with integrated control panels to concealed device charging compartments.

Carefully selected pieces from the world’s leading furniture designers imbue the spaces with individuality and luxury: from Bassam Fellows, Lin Brasil, Gervasoni and Vitra indoors; to Dedon, Carlos Motta, and Paola Lenti outdoors.

Further drama is added by unique features including monolithic standalone twin vanities made from Nero Marquina marble and basins hewn from a single block of stone, offset by bespoke Italian porcelain tiles and al fresco free-standing double bathtubs.

Patina Maldives has further underlined its cutting-edge architectural credentials and passion for socially conscious hospitality by joining Design Hotels, a handpicked collection of independent, design-driven hotels that function as social hubs and spaces for purposeful experiences.

Patina Hotels & Resorts has been created by Capella Hotel Group to appeal to an audience looking for immersive, experience-led travel, where conscious design is combined with intuitive service in some of the world’s most exceptional locations.

Inspired by independent minds with a deep appreciation of nature and community and an unwavering devotion to the wellbeing of the planet, Patina Hotels & Resorts encourages guests to nurture genuine connections with themselves and the world around them.

Human-centred design ensures that spaces flow with guests’ natural modes, gently and intuitively anticipating and providing for each individual’s needs so that no two stays are the same.