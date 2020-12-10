Celebrate eco-friendly festive season at Fushifaru Maldives

Fushifaru Maldives looks forward to celebrating an eco-friendly festive season this year.

From December 22 to January 1, 2021, festivities will be in full swing at Fushifaru, but with a green twist. Guests can look forward to contributing to save the environment by planting above and under the waterline – whether it be coral planting or tree planting.

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve around the corner, Fushifaru is ready to provide once in a lifetime experiences for guests by creating unforgettable memories. The 2020 Festive Programme balances a mixture of Maldivian and Western traditions, delicacies and activities – catering to every need.

Festive activities will range from a Christmas tree lighting ceremony to singing Christmas carols and snorkelling with Santa.

On Christmas Day, be prepared for Santa’s arrival and a Christmas picnic on a sandbank in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

The main event on New Year’s Eve will be the Countdown Party to make sure we say farewell to 2020 the right way.

Fushifaru is extremely excited to celebrate this festive season and to start the new year with an abundance of happiness and success!

On the far North East border of Lhaviyani atoll sits the new exquisite little island of Fushifaru Maldives, only a 35-minute breath-taking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport.

Nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites, Fushifaru Maldives is a boutique and intimate resort with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, Fushifaru Maldives’ 63 beach and water villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities. Each of the spectacular villas feature open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, double vanity, daybeds, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding crystal clear lagoon, with their own plunge pool for some villas.

Dining experiences feature regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement. Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali, while flavourful Asian and Mediterranean cuisine with Maldivian twists can be savoured at Raakani on the beach and interactive dining experience can be enjoyed at Teppanyaki.

Signature cocktails and detox tails are complemented by the best sunset views on the island while lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi Bar. A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of Villa 24 hours.

A range of private dining experiences such as Handhu platform dining, floating breakfast and pool dining are also available on request.

Above the waterline — to up the on adventure, a fully equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between Residents and guests, a kid’s club, to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans. Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives and partake in numerous social and sustainable activities.

Below the waterline — Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station, sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

An extraordinary experience of weddings, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own private sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.