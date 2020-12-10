DJ Scott Mills to lead Amilla Maldives’ NYE spectacular



BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills will be leading guests at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences out of 2020 and into 2021 at a show-stopping New Year’s Eve party.

The five-star Baa Atoll resort has a reputation for holding spectacular events to wrap up the year. And despite a tumultuous 2020, the team has managed to pull together a stellar line-up, with the theme of “The Greatest Showman’.

Joining Scott Mills will be Hayley Sanderson, one of the lead vocalists on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. They will be supported by home-grown Maldivian talent: Area 51 performers, Limestone and DJ Shafraz.

General Manager Jason Kruse says everyone deserves a treat after such a tough year, so he wanted to deliver a spectacular party to end 2020.

“We are very happy to announce that Amilla will be bursting at the seams this festive season,” he says.

“This means we’ve been able to plan a festive programme in keeping with our reputation for world-class events. Just one month ago we weren’t sure what we could achieve for the festive season, what with all the uncertainty in the world. However, we’ve managed to assemble a very impressive line-up which is even better than we could have hoped for!”

There will be acrobatic displays, songs, pop-up performances and all kinds of spine-tingling entertainment in store.

Guests can also expect to hear their favourite songs from the box-office smash, The Greatest Showman, with a contemporary twist.

The amazing live spectacles are being organised by Amilla’s incredibly talented in-house team Area 51 Performers, and overseen by Director Matt Page.

‘Ringmaster’ Dez will return once again to Amilla to host as ‘PT Barnum’. Dez is acclaimed for his hosting and musical skills and always delights the crowds.

In addition, throughout December to March, Amilla will have a new band in residence. Hailing from Moldova, the performers will be entertaining guests nightly. Members of the band have previously performed in the Eurovision Song Contest finals as “The Sunstroke Project’ and “‘DoReDos’.

This year’s festive celebrations will have a greater focus on sustainability, with millions of solar-powered LEDs lighting up the resort and immunity-boosting treats on hand.

Amilla is continuing to look after the health of its guests with its Covid-19 prevention protocols which includes complimentary PCR tests on site.

The Maldives remains open with free visas on arrival for all nationalities, providing they take a PCR test up to 96 hours before departure and observe local health protocols.

For more information about the resort and bookings, please email sales@amilla.mv or visit www.amilla.com.