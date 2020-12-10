Visit Maldives strengthens global advertising campaign with CNN

Visit Maldives has broadened the ongoing global advertising campaign with CNN to further promote the destination as one of the most safest destinations to travel during the pandemic, for tourists who are constantly seeking a new place to vacation.

Initially launched with the reopening of the borders, the main objective of this campaign is to keep the Maldives as the top-of-mind destination for travellers on a global scale with the digital and online components of the campaign which includes TV commercials, vignettes and digital display banners on the CNN homepage.

The first component of the campaign commenced with the launch of “Five Reasons to Insta love Maldives” vignette and a video showcasing the luxury offerings of the destination, followed by the launch of “Thirty Seconds of Calm Maldives”, which showcased the serenity of the destination. Prominently, the destination has been featured on the CNN weather watch which substantially reaches a large audience across the globe.

Several campaigns conducted by Visit Maldives in the past have featured local talents and their crafts. This year and during the past year, several top publications have featured the profiles of these talented individuals who are refining their crafts.

As part of the ongoing campaign with CNN, Maldivian Chef Sobah, who aims to make the Maldivian cuisine recognized worldwide, was featured along with two divers whose unique job is cleaning the “windows” of the underwater restaurant in Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

As another component of this campaign, a television commercial with local environmental advocate, Shaaha Hashim, has started airing on CNN starting this week. The video portrays Maldives as a safe haven and highlights the importance of protecting the delicate environment of the country. It also narrates the strong passion for conservation by Shaaha, and shares an impactful message to the audience.

Tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom appeared on CNN’s First Move for an interview with Richard Quest. During this interview, offer packages including working vacations or “workcations” for people who can work remotely, testing procedures, the effect on the tourism industry and the way forward were discussed in detail.

The campaign with CNN was one of the first global campaigns to launch after the reopening of the borders of the destination.

Visit Maldives has continued to carry out several activities in key markets to promote Maldives, in which over 412 different marketing activities have been carried out in 22 countries.

Some of the activities include virtual fairs, webinars, fam trips, online roadshows, outdoor campaigns, and digital media campaigns.

Notable campaigns include an online roadshow in China, a global advertising campaign with Skyscanner and a global media campaign in various markets.

The initiation of the Maldives Border Miles loyalty programme and the Allied Inbound Travel Insurance policy also assists the efforts to entice travellers to Rediscover Maldives once again.

From January to November, Maldives recorded a total of 468,693 arrivals, and since the borders reopened, arrivals have been slowly picking up with 85,846 arrivals so far.