Soneva donates $27k worth medical equipment to Noonu, Baa atoll hospitals

Soneva has donated $27,000 worth of medical supplies to medical centres in Baa and Noonu atolls, to support local health facilities that have faced extra strain due to the pandemic.

The medical equipment, which Soneva purchased and shipped from abroad, was handed over to local health providers in the island of Eydhafishi in Baa Atoll and the island of Manadhoo in Noonu Atoll, during a small ceremony on Zoom Thursday.

Health minister Ahmed Naseem and Soneva CEO Sonu Shivdasani participated in the ceremony, alongside officials from health ministry, Baa Atoll Hospital and Noonu Atoll Hospital, as well as local council representatives from Baa and Noono atoll.

“We are thankful to Soneva for this generous donation, which would contribute towards our goal of upgrading the health services provided to our communities,” health minister Ahmed Naseem said.

The equipment includes medical tools required to kit out baby delivery rooms, dressing rooms, consultation rooms, and hospital wards in Baa and Noonu atoll’s hospitals and medical centres.

In June, Soneva, alongside Velaa Private Island resort, paid for a Covid-19 testing lab at Noonu Maarfaru Airport, to provide quick coronavirus tests for tourists and local people alike.

“One of our core principles is about supporting local communities where we conduct business. As such, we are really happy to support the hospitals and medical centres in Baa and Noonu atoll,” Sonu Shivdasani said.

