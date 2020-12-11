Visit Maldives hosts familiarisation trip for Indian travel agents

As part of the ongoing “Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life” familiarisation trips, Visit Maldives on Thursday welcomed a group of top travel agents from India.

It is the second fam trip from India after the reopening of Maldives borders on July 15. It is also the first familiarisation trip organised especially for travel agents from the Indian market.

“The purpose of this trip is to promote Maldives by providing an extensive knowledge on the diverse products and offerings by the destination, as well as increase awareness on the current situation and safety measures in place. Thus, aiming to achieve better arrival numbers,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

Top representatives from Signature Tours, N Chirag Travels, Quintessential Vacations, The Pravasi and World of Vacation — the top five Indian travel agents — arrived in the Maldives.

They will curate highly personalised travel experiences from Maldives for the Indian market.

From December 10-16, the team will be hosted by Blue horizon liveaboard, ROBINSON Club Noonu and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. They will get firsthand experience of the unique services from each property.

In addition to the fam trip, Visit Maldives is conducting several marketing activities in the Indian market. Some of these activities are campaigns focused for honeymoon segments, campaign with VOOT and a celebrity Instagram conference.

After the reopening of borders, India has become the second biggest source market for the Maldives. With the travel bubble initiation and additional flight schedules and with the efforts of various marketing campaigns, a positive growth is anticipated in the coming days.