Visit Maldives takes digital campaigns to Southeast Asia

Visit Maldives is conducting two visibility campaigns in Southeast Asia in order to boost tourist arrivals from the region.

The two digital media campaigns are carried out in partnership with FreakOut and Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia.

The campaign with FreakOut targeted the Malaysian market, focusing on mid-career professionals, young families, and Muslim travellers. The campaign included group-specific in-article video ads, native rich media and in-feed content on online portals to attract tourists. The cumulative reach covered a total 5,068,532 impressions.

With the conclusion of the one-month campaign with FreakOut, Visit Maldives has launched its second digital campaign focusing on the luxury and business travellers market.

The four-month campaign with Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia will focus on articles highlighting the current Covid-19 situation as well the unique experiences available in the Maldives.

Additionally, colourful images will be displayed on the main website’s leaderboard and parallax banner. Social media content will also be boosted accordingly throughout the campaign.

The Maldives has become the ideal destination for travellers, as it is geographically blessed by its isolated nature, making it one of the safest destinations to travel to right now.

Constant efforts taken by the travel and tourism industry of Maldives to provide tourists the assurance of safety, and the joint marketing efforts by Visit Maldives and other stakeholders, have also placed Maldives as the World’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards 2020.

“The achievement of this award at such a crucial time is a testament to the love for Maldives and will be an important enabling factor to capture the travel trends,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

This effort will hopefully bring back the number of tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region to its earlier statistics. Prior to the border closure in March, tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region were recorded as 11,581.”

Visit Maldives is carrying out several activities in key markets to market and promote the Maldives.

All in all, over 412 different types of marketing activities have been carried out in 22 global markets. Out of those, 314 activities were carried out during the lockdown as part of the crisis recovery plan.

Some of the activities include Instagram live conference with Indian celebrities, major media campaigns in key markets, an online roadshow in China, and participation in ITB Asia Virtual.

Introduction of the Maldives Border Miles and Allied Inbound Travel Insurance programme has also become an added advantage.