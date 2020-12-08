‘Tis the season to be jolly: Enjoy fantastic festivities in Maldives with Crown & Champa Resorts

The merriest time of the year is almost here, and we are more excited than ever!

December is likely to be a little different for many people this year, so it’s a great year to ring the changes and make it the Christmas festivities or the New Year’s Eve you always dreamed of with a tropical twist.

Across all Crown & Champa Resorts, December promises to be a wonderful time. The teams have curated amazing activities to ensure that everyone has a fantastic time, offering guests the freedom they desire and with safety in mind. From family challenges to adult-only parties, there is something for everyone at the group’s resorts.

Have it your way at Kudadoo Maldives

No matter which holidays you observe, Kudadoo is a private island where your private butler can help you curate your ideal itinerary.

From big game fishing and parasailing to picnics on a desolate sandbank and dining amidst the island’s lush vegetation, your days on this tropical piece of paradise can be completely suited to your preferences.

Or, you can let your private butler bestow upon you a collection of experiences that will make the festivities of 2020 memorable for all the right reasons.

Read more on how you can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year amid luxury and tranquillity, where elegance meets decadence – Kudadoo.

Refined festive line-up at Hurawalhi Maldives

At Hurawalhi Maldives, you can expect mouth-watering gala dinners, destination dining under the sea or starry skies, private island escapes, refined entertainment, and much more.

See what else is on Hurawalhi’s festive season line-up.

Balanced festivities at Kagi Maldives

Kagi Maldives Spa Island, the collection’s newly opened resort for wellbeing, will have its guest experience a curated festive programme that allows indulging and detoxing while enjoying December celebrations.

Guest can look forward to gala dinners on Christmas eve and NYE, taste special set menus designed under the Kagi Maldives Pure Life concept, bid farewell to 2020 in style with NYE Cocktail Reception and Kagi Pure Life activities.

Kagi’s BAANI SPA will offer a selection of packages to invigorate guests to pamper to body and mind for the new year. Contact reservations@kagimaldives.com for more information.

Potpourri of fun at Veligandu Island

Street markets, year-end yoga, Gingerbread House making, live music, parties, lucky draws, and coral planting. The secluded and romantic island Veligandu Island Resort & Spa has crafted and curated a potpourri of fun, activities, and programmes, including gala dinners, planned this festive season for you.

Have a look at the full programme of Veligandu here.

Indian Ocean festivities at Komandoo

For guests staying at the truly +18 years, adults-only Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, this December festivities will be experienced with an “Indian Ocean” cultural theme.

The music festivals, cocktail parties, and spectacular dinners to be enjoyed all with Komandoo’s signature laid-back island style while the island champions will showcase the cultures of different countries in the region, including Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, India, Comoros, and of course the Maldives.

See Komandoo’s festive season programme here.

Travel Tip: Bring your cameras, gimbals, and selfie stick for Christmas Eve. From decorations to the arrival of Santa Clause, you’ll have many reasons to capture splendid moments. Will he arrive this year in a Dhoni? on jet skis? snorkel to the island or by seaplane? This man in red will always astound you with his appearances.

Fun for whole family at Meeru

The festive season in Meeru Island Resort & Spa guarantees lots of fun for the whole family, and the festivities spread across the month from December 6 to January 7, 2021.

From Christmas markets, sand art shows, wine tasting and culinary experiences, parties and gala dinners, there’s something for everyone to enjoy themselves in Meeru.

See the festive season programme here.

As an island with separate family-friendly areas and facilities, Meeru has a separate festive program for the younger guests. Kids can enjoy handcraft sessions, treasure hunts, movies, bubble shows, and DJ parties.

The Meeru team invites you to embrace the magic of the island and the season as you create enduring memories.

See Meerus’ festive programmes for kids here.

Festive cheer at Vilamendhoo

Dive into Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa and you can look forward to an abundance of festive cheer for guests of all ages.

Discover magical celebrations mixed with the best of the Maldives ambience. Beach dinners, cocktail parties, kayak races and excursions to say goodbye to whale sharks for 2020 until you revisit them in 2021.

For the younger guests, Vilamendhoo has ranged sandcastle building competitions, Gingerbread house making, a family mini-Olympic and a variety of family-friendly experiences that the whole family is sure to love.

See the Vilamendhoo’s festive programme here.

Travel Tip: Traveling with kids and teens? Crown & Champa Resorts properties have family-friendly villas and facilities for families with young children separated from the adult-only areas of the islands. Babysitting services are available as an add-on. For the festive season, the resorts plan additional wholesome family activities for guests of all ages. We’d recommend Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa and Kuredu Island Resort & Spa for young families to have a top time.

Traditional meets tropical at Kuredu

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa has put together a programme of outstanding holiday events where traditional meets tropical for your merriest festive season.

The spirit of the season will carry on with an exciting programme throughout the holidays: Santa’s island-style arrival, beach barbecues, repeaters’ cocktails, gastronomic treats with Stefan Marquard, street market, live music performances by Atlantis and Mezzo, Gladiator contest and pool parties, all culminating in a superhero-themed New Year’s Eve glow party.

See more of what’s in store on the Kuredu festive season plan.