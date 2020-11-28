Visit Maldives launches Instagram live conference with Indian celebrities

Visit Maldives has launched an Instagram conference with five Indian celebrities.

The conference aims to create awareness about the new travel guidelines, to build optimism and keep Maldives on top of the mind of travellers further reinforcing the message that the Maldives is a safe haven with naturally distanced islands and added health and safety measures.

On Friday, the Instagram live conference was carried out with well-known Indian celebrities Karishma Sharma, Kishwer Merchant, Tanya Sharma, Abigail Pandes and Pryanca Talukdar.

The celebrities shared their experiences from travelling to the Maldives and discussed the procedures before arriving in Maldives with their audience which went life from their Instagram account.

“The virtual live conference aims to educate the Indian audience by leveraging the Indian celebrities to further build the brand awareness for ‘Rediscover Maldives…The sunny side of life’,” Visit Maldives said, in a statement.

“Additionally, this will also strengthen engagement and increase brand visibility on the most consumed social media platform -Instagram.

With the reopening of Maldives borders and establishment of the travel bubble between India and Maldives, Indian arrivals have been growing in an upward trend. India is currently ranked the second largest source market in terms of arrivals to the Maldives.

To strengthen the growth and increase the market share, Visit Maldives is conducting several marketing activities in the India market such as a radio campaign, familiarisation trips and participating in virtual events.

Visit Maldives is currently conducting a global media campaign, radio campaign with Al Khaleejiya in Middle East, online roadshow in China, and campaign with Skyscanner and CNN in an effort to entice travellers to return to the sunny side of life.