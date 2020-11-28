Maldives crowned World’s Leading Destination in historic World Travel Awards win

Maldives has received the World’s Leading Destination award at the World Travel Awards for the first time ever.

This is the first time Maldives won the award, which is the most distinguished category of the World Travel Awards.

Maldives competed in the category with 22 other destinations including Dubai, Malaysia, Spain, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka.

Established in 1993, World Travel Awards is the most prestigious honours programme in the global travel and tourism industry and is recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence. It serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

Maldives receiving such an esteemed recognition during the most challenging of times faced by the tourism industry.

“Maldives winning World’s Leading Destination award is a strong endorsement of the popularity of Maldives amongst international tourists,” tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom said.

“This superb win reflects the strong determination and sound policies of HEP Solih and his administration, strive and strides of travel and tourism industry partners and employees; targeted #VisitMaldives promotion by industry partners and MMPRC and of course the warm smile of Maldivians. Congratulations!”

Maldives was also nominated in a staggering 40 categories at the Grand Final with eight nominations in destination categories, 53 nominations in 30 Hotels and Resorts categories, and three nominations in three world categories.

Properties in Maldives won these awards:

World’s Leading New Resort 2020: Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2020: The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

World’s Leading Luxury Island Villas 2020: Baros Maldives

World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020: JA Manafaru

World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2020: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2020: Trans Maldivian Airway

World’s Leading Airport Resort 2020: Hulhule Island Hotel

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maldives as a whole and the travel and tourism industry was hit hard, and it caused an unprecedented level of disruption.

As the lockdown began, the marketing plans of the government’s national tourism body, VisitMaldives, came to a complete halt, and the campaigns had to be shifted to digital platforms; all travel and tourism partners began adapting to the new situation.

The means of communication changed, but it enhanced the way for a more effective channel between agents, partners, and customers across various key markets.

Efforts and planning for the reopening of borders were made with the contribution of the entire industry, where emphasis was given on the unique geographical formation of Maldivian islands, and the key USP of the “one-island-one-resort” concept.

These characteristics make Maldives a relatively safe destination and a safe haven for visitors.

The rest of the world was constantly being made aware of the safety measures and important procedures in place for tourists, which came with the reopening of borders on July 15.

Visit Maldives, alongside industry stakeholders and partners, continued working tirelessly to assure tourists of this, and keep them dreaming about the destination. Several marketing activities and campaigns were launched, providing a platform for tourists from around the world to relive the happiness and rediscover the wonders of Maldives.

All in all, Visit Maldives has carried out over 412 different types of marketing activities in 22 global markets.

A total of 314 activities were carried out during this pandemic as part of the crisis recovery plan. Some of the activities include fairs (online as well as offline), webinars, FAM trips, online roadshows, outdoor campaigns, and digital media campaigns.

Despite the challenges over the course of the year, this accomplishment is a remarkable testament the love tourists from around the world have for the Maldives, as well as the massive effort and continuous contribution made by each and every industry stakeholder, in order to revive and restore the industry.

Visit Maldives Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to everyone who voted for Maldives and the tourism industry stakeholders.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive the World’s Leading Destination award for the first time in the history of Maldives. This prestigious award means a lot to Maldives, especially as we achieved this during these difficult times,” he said.

“Thank you everyone who voted for us. And thank you to the travel industry partners for the immense work carried out to accomplish this. I would like to thank His Excellency President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for the support and close guidance especially in the recovery process of the nation and the tourism industry”.

World Travel Awards has also reported a record number of visitor traffic and engagement from public voters. This shows that as global travel resumes and tourism recovers, the appetite for travel has never been greater.

Tourists are constantly seeking the very best tourism products from across the world, and as Maldives is now the World’s leading Destination, it is a pivotal moment to market the country as one of the safest and top travel destinations in the world.

Maldives had earlier won four awards in the Indian Ocean category at World Travel Awards. These categories are Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination 2020, Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2020, Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination 2020 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination 2020.

The destination has also won the famed Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination award 12 times within the last 16 years, this year being the 13th time.