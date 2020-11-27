Seaside Finolhu serves up an ace for tennis lovers via LUX Tennis partnership

While Seaside Finolhu recently completed an extensive transformation process that will accentuate its image as a design-led luxury destination, the resort retains a steadfast commitment to its well-established character as an island playground.

This was recently underlined when the Maldivian resort announced an exciting new partnership that will see LUX Tennis oversee coaching programmes and all other tennis-related activities at Finolhu.

The splashes of vibrant colours and bold shapes of Finolhu’s new Kaleidoscope design concept have been carefully chosen not only to emphasise an aesthetic style but also to highlight the fun and playful nature of the resort.

From diving and fishing to tennis and even a state-of-the-art indoor golf studio, Finolhu offers its fun-loving and adventurous guests a wide selection of activities to keep them entertained.

To ensure it delivers the finest experience possible, Finolhu has also initiated a number of strategic partnerships and now tennis lovers of all playing levels can enjoy world-class coaching and personalised tennis programmes at the resort thanks to Finolhu’s newest partnership with internationally-renowned tennis coaching specialists LUX Tennis.

Founded in Spain in 2017, LUX tennis specialises in managing tennis-related activities and providing customised coaching programmes at luxury resorts around the world.

Combining extensive experience of professional tennis coaching with a commitment to understanding the specific needs of each player, LUX tennis focuses on fun activities designed to challenge serious players and ensure that newcomers develop a lifetime love of the game.

With its highly-experienced current or former ATP level coaches, LUX Tennis can customise its programmes to suit beginners considering taking up the game, amateurs looking to improve their skill set or serious players wanting to compete in tournaments.

Through its partnership with LUX Tennis, Finolhu is offering a choice of tailored tennis coaching, practice programmes and fun events designed to inspire and challenge guests of all ages and abilities to improve their skill set during their holidays.

Whether looking for intensive coaching or just wanting to pick up some new techniques, guests can choose to join private one-on-one or group sessions with a professional coach, while LUX Tennis will also be providing a choice of fun-filled clinics, games, exhibition events and tournaments on Finolhu’s palm-fringed court.

All tennis-related activities on Finolhu will be overseen by LUX Tennis’s assigned coach, John Zibin.

A native of Canada, John speaks English, Spanish and Italian. His tennis career includes playing for the Brock University Varsity Tennis Team, while he is also an Ontario Tennis Association Rookie Tour Champion and an Intercounty Tennis Association Champion.

John’s professional coaching career dates back to 2009 and includes experience as a Certified Tennis Instructor at Davisville Tennis Club and Parkway Valley Tennis Club of the North York Tennis Association, Toronto, Canada.

Speaking about his role in the partnership between Finolhu and LUX Tennis, John expressed his feeling that it is an extremely good fit for both parties.

“With LUX Tennis offering a top-class tennis programme and Finolhu offering top-class guest service, visitors are in for a treat and should expect nothing short of a wonderful experience both on and off the court,” he said. said.

“I am definitely looking forward to seeing smiling faces and satisfied families.”

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas — more than half with private pool — and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, plenty of activities and famous for its entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort.

“Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

To find out more about LUX Tennis, visit www.luxtennis.com. For bookings and more information about Seaside Finolhu, visit www.finolhu.com.