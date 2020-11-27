Maldives wins two prestigious regional tourism awards

Maldives has been awarded the Best Honeymoon Destination at Travel+Leisure India’s Best Awards 2020 and Best Partner accolade at Fliggy’s annual awards.

Travel+Leisure India’s Best Awards celebrate the best in the travel and hospitality industry by awarding leaders across several categories as chosen by their readers.

Similar to the previous editions, this year’s winners were decided by an online voting process. Readers were given a chance to vote across almost 50 categories, which included Best Country, Best Wedding Destination, and Best Emerging Destinations.

With the reopening of Maldives’ borders and establishment of a travel bubble between India and Maldives, Indian arrivals have increased exponentially over the past three months.

India is currently ranked the second largest source market in terms of arrivals to the Maldives.

To maintain the growth momentum and increase the market share, Visit Maldives is conducting several marketing activities in the Indian market such as a radio campaign, familiarisation trips, and participating in virtual events.

Meanwhile, Maldives was also recently recognised as the Best Partner and received the Golden Fliggy Award at Fliggy’s annual awards ceremony.

With almost 200 million users, Fliggy is one of the top online travel agencies (OTAs) in China.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, China was the biggest source market for Maldives tourism. In January, a total of 31,744 tourist arrivals were recorded from the Chinese market which was a 23 per cent growth over the same period last year.

It is projected that the number of arrivals from China will increase exponentially once China allows outbound travel.

Visit Maldives is currently conducting several marketing activities in order to achieve high arrival numbers when Chinese outbound travel resumes once again.

The marketing activities include several digital campaigns on Weibo and WeChat, outdoor campaigns in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, online roadshows, several media interviews, a travel trade portal on WeChat, and more social media promotions.