Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha graces Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

A fabulous and fearless woman of great strength in cinema and art recently stepped on the white pristine beaches of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives with a radiant smile that lit all our hearts.

The divine Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha, is the daughter of the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. She made her debut with Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg’ and has since been busy radiating the Indian film industry with her talent.

Sonakshi’s love for the community is profound not only in the way she performs in cinema but through her love for art. Her decision to auction her own paintings collected sufficient money for ration kits to 2,478 underprivileged families during the recent lockdown in India. This act of love has been admired and respected by many.

The actress has mastered many skills over the years and leaves the Maldives this time with many magical moments and as a certified PADI diver after taking extensive lessons from Grand Park Kodhipparu’s dive centre.

Spending quality time in a safe paradise for many who wish to unwind and rejuvenate as the year ends is now a possibility, especially with the ‘air bubble’ arrangement between India and Maldives that came into effect in September.

Both countries continue to observe all relevant public health-related measures against Covid-19 to ensure the health and safety of all travellers.

Located in North Male Atoll, a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has been designed by the world-renowned Hirsch Bedner Associates to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings.

A collection of 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas (65 with their own private pools), a large infinity pool overlooking the vistas of the Indian Ocean, stellar culinary experiences in three dining outlets, a world-class award-winning spa, a fully equipped dive and watersports centre, a recreation beach club, and a kids club provide guests with everything they could possibly need for their idyllic getaway.

In an area famous all over the world for its thriving coral and marine life, the island’s breath-taking landscape offers mesmerising views, powdery white beaches, a magnificent, crystal clear lagoon, and uninterrupted views of the tranquil, turquoise ocean.

Delivering the perfect escape, Grand Park Kodhipparu is a place where time slows down allowing you to embrace the serene beauty of the Maldives, in the ultimate luxury of relaxation and peace.

Grand Park Kodhipparu’s certified cleanliness, health, and safety standards have always been in compliance with the global and local authorities.

The resort has, however, adopted enhanced resort cleaning practices and guidelines received from the local authorities in both operational processes and health measures to ensure resort guests and employees are confident in the cleanliness and safety of the resort.

Escape to this tranquil, relaxing beach resort and discover a safe paradise at ease. A perfect blend of serenity, comfort, luxury, and adventure to be found. An affordable luxury resort in the Maldives where unforgettable experiences await you while you make moments in time.

Paradise on earth, your exclusive address in beautiful Maldives awaits!