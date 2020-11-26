Visit Maldives takes part in TTM Connect

Visit Maldives is taking part in TTM Connect, a virtual B2B travel fair organised by Travel Trade Maldives (TTM).

TTM Connect was relaunched as an online travel trade portal with over 500 industry partners which will help them to connect and network online.

It has been built on the latest technology with an online event lobby for attendees, exhibitor booths with profiles, pre-scheduled B2B video meetings, live presentations, hosted videos, product collaterals and many more.

TTM has plans to conduct multiple travel shows throughout the year on TTM Connect that will ensure meaningful networking opportunities for partners throughout the year.

TTM Connect aims to have over 5,000 travel trade partners on board by 2021. The full roll out will see the on-boarding of over 5,000 partners including hoteliers, online travel agencies, travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, and travel trade media from around the world.

Registration for more partners will open in December.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day event, Visit Maldives Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed stressed that such initiatives will enable the industry to work together with the right strategies to find innovative solutions to maximise tourist arrivals and achieve success in the Maldives recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We support TTM’s mission to come together on a common platform to overcome the challenges and explore solutions for better and sustainable growth of the tourism sector in Maldives, and we welcome such efforts wholeheartedly,” he said.

Visit Maldives is currently conducting major marketing activities in key markets such as a major global campaign in 10 key markets, a global campaign with CNN, integrated webinar sessions in China, and the recent participation in World Travel Mart (WTM) Virtual 2020 in the UK.

Visit Maldives also successfully concluded the Rediscover Maldives webinar series in September which was targeted to travel trade in source markets.

Since the reopening of borders to tourists of all nationalities, there has been over 50,000 arrivals.

With a gradual increase every month, it is anticipated that this rate will only increase over the coming weeks.

Further to this, 2021 will be a year where Visit Maldives will lead the national efforts in uniting all tourism stakeholders to try and achieve pre-Covid arrival numbers.