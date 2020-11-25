Celebrate magical festive season at Hurawalhi Maldives

December is likely to be a little different for many people this year, so it’s a great year to ring the changes and make it the Christmas you always dreamed of with a tropical twist at Hurawalhi Maldives!

Get into the spirit of Christmas with a visit to Hurawalhi’s dazzling Coco Bar and enjoy the NYE “Disco Kitchen” dinner at Canneli restaurant.

Join an intimate party at the resort’s elegant Chef’s Table or celebrate surrounded by the wonderful marine life in 5.8, the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant.

Be enchanted by Christmas lights on palm trees and take a cruise on the open seas to enjoy the ultimate dolphin experience.

The festive season falls within the Maldives’ tourist high season, so you can expect plenty of sun and great ocean conditions along with Hurawalhi’s naturally chic surroundings and exquisite hospitality.

Whether you’ll be travelling alone, with family, or with your loved one, allow the team at Hurawalhi to sprinkle some magic on the final days of 2020 and celebrate the coming of a brand new year, together.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life