Personalised diving at Mirihi Island Resort

At Mirihi Island Resort’s dive centre, Philipp Albiro and his team have been offering the best diving experiences one could ask for in the Maldives!

With almost no boats other than theirs in the prime dive locations in South Ari Atoll these days, diving is much more personalised and adventurous than ever.

The dive team has done some of the best dives over the last weeks and they are very much looking forward to diving with mantas from next week onwards.

Diving is a major attraction at Mirihi. Guests staying at the resort are looking at over 40 different dive sites all conveniently located within an hour’s boat ride. From Manta Rays to Whale Sharks to beautiful coral gardens, everything a diver’s heart desires.

Or maybe you want to learn how to dive at Mirihi? The Ocean-Pro dive team offers a variety of courses. No matter if you have never dived before and simply want to try it or want to get certified, the courses, from Discover Scuba Diving all the way to Rescue Diver, are tailored to your schedule.

Mirihi reopened on September 15 with enhanced health and safety protocols and with a renewed commitment to the well-being of guests and the team.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Mirihi is an intimate resort with only 37 rooms, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. Guests will immediately feel at ease in the safe and beautiful environment.

With sand covered floors throughout much of the hotel, guests can relax upon arrival where they will be encouraged to abandon their shoes and enjoy their stay barefoot with the powder-soft sand between their toes.

Travellers looking to socialise and meet like-minded people can book sunset sailing trips, whale shark safaris, diving trips, visits to local islands, sessions tasting the most comprehensive selection of fine rum in the whole of the Indian Ocean, and can enjoy complimentary weekly beach cinemas, board games, table tennis, football and more.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy some time away from it all in their private water or beach villa, on a secluded beach or while enjoying a pampering spa treatment.

For more information on diving at Mirihi, please write to oceanpro@mirihi.com. For more information and queries about the resort in general, please contact Mirihi’s Guest Relations Manager Alexa Stoschek at grm@mirihi.com or the resort’s Reservations Manager Muhammad Shafeeu at reservation@mirihi.com.