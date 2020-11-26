Sun Siyam Resorts’ biggest ever sale: Up to 50 per cent off on Black Friday, Cyber Monday bookings

Sun Siyam Resorts, the luxury Maldivian hotel and resort brand, has launched its biggest online sale to date, coinciding with the global shopping festivals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

With a series of incredible offers across each of its resorts in the Maldives, guests can now save up to an incredible 50 per cent on accommodation.

With four different resorts located on the picturesque islands of the Maldives, guests will be spoilt for choice by the array of stunning accommodation and incredible added-value experiences.

Each Sun Siyam resort offers amazing exclusive extras for bookings made directly through www.sunsiyam.com. Select offers must be booked on November 27 (Black Friday) or November 30 (Cyber Monday) for stays between November 27 and December 23, 2022.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli

Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, Iru Veli is a tropical haven!

Each villa has a private pool, and guests can choose from the vast array of accommodation, from the famed Ocean Suite to the gorgeously appointed Beach Suites.

With a range of activities including a certified diving school, weekly pool parties and exciting excursions, the whole family will never be short of entertainment.

Guests will also receive:

Complimentary upgrade to the next villa category (for all suites except the Grand and King Suites)

A complimentary beach dinner experience

A complimentary excursion

Twenty-five per cent discount on spa treatments when booked before arrival

Kids stay and eat for free

The full offer can be viewed here.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi

At the award-winning, five-star luxury Iru Fushi resort, there is an extensive range of accommodation options to choose from.

An incredible stay for the whole family is guaranteed with 15 bars and restaurants, a world-class kids’ club and the most extensive range of water sports in the Maldives!

The globally renowned spa is the ultimate tropical retreat, with many indulgent treatments to choose from.

Guests will also receive:

Free cancellation

Complimentary villa upgrade to the next category

Twenty per cent discount on spa treatments when booked before arrival

One indulging floating breakfast per room

The full offer can be viewed here.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

The award-winning Vilu Reef in the South Nilandhoo Atoll is a boutique hideaway.

Surrounded by some of the best coral reefs in the Maldives, the resort is a beautiful jewel within the Indian Ocean, where a blissful experience is guaranteed, with couples’ spa sessions, bespoke dining experiences and a total of five exquisite bars and restaurants including a glass-walled wine cellar.

Guests will also receive:

An indulging floating breakfast per room

A complimentary in-villa breakfast per room

Complimentary lunch and dinner experiences

Complimentary 15-minute jet ski ride

Twenty-five per cent discount on spa treatments when booked before arrival

Fifteen per cent discount on diving

The full offer can be viewed here.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli

Located on the tip of the South Male Atoll, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is family-friendly and is the perfect destination for a luxury for less escape. The resort is ideal for families wanting the authentic Maldivian experience whilst being kind on the wallet.

Each room is incredibly stylish with suites and villas that overlook the turquoise blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

With two outstanding spas, 11 stunning bars and restaurants and world-class water sports, the resort never fails to impress families looking for a magical getaway.

Guests will also receive:

Free cancellation

Twenty-five per cent discount on spa treatments when you book before arrival

Twenty per cent discount on water sports

The full offer can be viewed here.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, currently has a portfolio of five boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef and Sun Siyam Iru Veli in the Maldives, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

Designed for families, friends and couples with a wide variety of stylish rooms, suites and decadent villas, all Sun Siyam properties offer authentic experiences, award-winning spas, and a variety of dining options.

Siyam World is due to open in Q1 of 2021 and will be the newest, extraordinary experiences filled resort in the Maldives.