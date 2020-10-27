Maldives hosts Middle Eastern influencers for promotional campaign

As part of the ongoing “Rediscover Maldives… The Sunny Side of Life” campaign, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has welcomed influencers from the Middle Eastern market.

This is the second familiarisation trip conducted after the country reopened its borders in July.

Sherif and Becky, two well-known influencers in the Middle Eastern region, with a combined follower base of more than 1.5 million followers, arrived in the Maldives Monday.

The duo will feature their experiences and discoveries of Maldives on their social media platforms, which reaches millions of potential travellers from the Middle Eastern region.

During their five-night stay, Sherif and Becky are hosted by both Pullman Maldives Maamutaa and Hard Rock Hotel, where they will experience a host of unique activities available at the properties such as signature cuisines, wellness activities, snorkelling and more.

“The purpose of this familiarisation trip is to promote the destination and the unique experiences it offers visitors. The fam trip also aims to showcase the safety measures that are imposed to ensure that the Maldives is a safe haven to Middle Eastern travellers,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

With the reopening of major Middle Eastern borders, tourists are now able to visit the Maldives more frequently.

MMPRC has increased its marketing activities in the Middle Eastern market in order to regain the market share and increase tourist arrivals from the GCC and the KSA region.

A joint campaign with DNATA Travel and promotions with Emirates Woman are being utilised to promote the Maldives. Under the Rediscover Maldives campaign, a webinar series was also conducted for the travel trade of Middle East market and other key markets

Airlines currently flying to the Maldives from the Middle East include Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air and flydubai.

While tourist arrivals from the Middle Eastern region grew by 15.1 per cent in 2019, arrival trends since the border reopening has positioned the UAE as the second biggest source market.

MMPRC is currently conducting major marketing activities in key markets such as a global campaign with CNN, integrated webinar sessions in china, and a campaign with Travel weekly targeting the UK market.