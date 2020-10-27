Vibrant festive cheer awaits guests at Seaside Finolhu

Seaside Finolhu has announced its festive schedule for this year’s holiday season.

Guests of the luxury Maldives resort are guaranteed an extravaganza of unforgettable gourmet, cultural and entertainment experiences designed to delight everyone from children to families and from couples to groups of friends.

While Finolhu’s Magic Experience Team always go to great lengths to ensure that every day is full of joy and wonder on Finolhu’s island playground, they have gone the extra mile to conjure up some fantastical treats as part of their vibrant festive celebrations.

In addition to all the usual entertainment and culinary delights on offer at Finolhu, the festivities get underway on December 22 and run through until January 3 with many special activities designed to entertain and delight friends, families and children.

Throughout the holiday period, the in-house DJ will be setting the mood to party time, while the amazing Silent Alarm band will be providing live music at a very special New Year’s Eve event.

For many people, the festive season is all about children, and the Finolhu team have ensured that the resort’s younger guests will enjoy a thrill-packed holiday season of joy and wonder. From the eager excitement of awaiting Santa’s arrival to the playful delight of fun-packed games and activities, there are plenty of opportunities for kids to get into the festive spirit at Finolhu.

The little ones get a chance to set their creative spirit free by making their own festive candles at the Oceaneer’s Club of December 22, while all of Finolhu’s younger guests are invited to join the elves and help Santa prepare for the big day by making some extra special gifts on December 23.

Part of the Christmas Eve festivities include a Kid’s Fashion Show when they get a chance to dress up in their favourite costumes, while the undoubted highlight of Christmas Day for the young ones will be Santa’s arrival ceremony.

There are, as you would expect, a number of activities designed to bring the whole family together as well. Featuring entertainment and games, the underlying theme here is that, “The family that plays together stays together.”

A sand sculpting competition on December 24 encourages team spirit and creativity, while the Christmas Day Glitter Art activities give the young and young-at-heart the creative freedom to sprinkle some festive cheer into their imaginative creations in Finolhu’s Art Studio.

All guests are invited to join in the fun and games at the Family & Friends Fun Challenge on December 26, when they will have plenty of opportunity to get into the island playground spirit by competing against other teams in a series of fun-filled games where the laughter never stops and everyone is a winner.

There is also a chance for all guests to make sure that 2020 ends with a big splash at the Last Aqua Fun event. Those with a sense of fun and adventure can take the plunge and dive into the fun games and performances in and around the pool during the day on New Year’s Eve.

For anyone feeling a bit more energetic, there is even a mini-soccer tournament planned for January 2.

Of course, it would not be the festive season without a few parties and shows. Finolhu’s not-to-be-missed Maldivian Culture Show provides a great insight into the sights, sounds and tastes of the local culture with a combination of the finest music, entertainment and food from the Maldives. Guests can catch the show on December 22 and again on December 29.

In the midst of all the action and games, Movie Night gives everyone a chance to chill out at the Beach Club on December 27 and January 2.

As anyone who has ever visited Finolhu knows, food is a major part of the resort’s identity and guests will have plenty of opportunities to indulge their taste buds during this year’s festive season. In addition to the local treats and delicacies on offer during the Maldivian Culture Shows, there will be a selection of canapés and cocktails served at the official Coconut Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the sandbank on December 23.

However, the real epicurean adventure begins on Christmas Eve with the season’s first big feast. The highlight of the White Party on the beach is a sumptuous Christmas Dinner served beneath the swaying palm trees and with a full evening’s entertainment that includes the Kid’s Fashion Show and many special performances.

The Christmas Day Lunch promises to be a real festive feast with a variety of international specialties served up in the relaxed atmosphere of the Beach Kitchen.

The New Year’s Eve festivities get underway with a cocktail party followed by a New Year’s Eve Dinner. The resident DJ sets the mood, while the Silent Alarm band are sure to get everyone up on the dance floor with their set of international classics. Throughout the evening, there is also live entertainment by a number of surprise performances with details yet to be announced.

As the sun sets on New Year’s Day, Finolhu’s guests are invited to celebrate the first night of the New Year in the vibrant neon glow of the Kaleidoscope Disco. The colourful black light party features a live DJ spinning the tunes in an evening of music and dancing.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with private pool) and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, a wide choice of activities and world-famous entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort. “Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

For more information or to make a booking, please visit www.finolhu.com.