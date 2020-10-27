Get ready for Lily Beach Resort’s spooktacular bonanza

This halloween, Lily Beach Resort & Spa is hosting a spooktacular celebration for its guests.

On October 31, all in-house guests are welcome to join the celebration with their own costume. The best part is that, if your costume stands out and brings on the spook, you will get a chance to win a special prize from the resort.

Get ready to party like never before with your kids on a day filled with fun, parades, trick or treating, dancing and a whole lot of good food! The Lily Maa themed Buffet will serve you up with some amazing and artistic delicacies.

Happy children equals happy parents, and to get the most out of your exciting Maldives family beach holiday, the resort offers plenty of possibilities that will allow your little ones to romp around the island and have the best of experiences.

Visit Lily Beach Resort & Spa to have that vacation that is perfect for you and your loved ones. Let’s create some spooktacular memories that you all will cherish forever.

Located on the island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, the five-star, all-inclusive Lily Beach Resort and Spa presents luxurious villas and suites.

The resort, accessible by a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport, is a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept in the Maldives and has been recognised as the best all-inclusive resort in Maldives and Asia by TripAdvisor.

Lily Beach focuses on creating a luxurious experience which provides the best value for money through its Platinum Plan. The plan includes experiences like all-you-can-eat scrumptious buffets, excursions, activities galore, and a great selection of drinks like premium wines and spirits from all across the world.

The resort offers two sets of experiences for both families and couples, with its facilities divided along an interesting layout: a quiet zone and a fun zone.

A family holiday where the parents can indulge in grown up time on their own sounds like a page straight out of a book of fiction but Lily Beach’s Turtle Kids Club is most definitely a fact. From hermit crab races, crafts, water sport activities to treasure hunts, the little ones will have an absolute ball while parents take a well-deserved break with a diving trip, an indulgent spa treatment, or simply enjoying a cocktail together.

The heart of the experience is the team at Lily Beach whose impeccable personalised service is the key ingredient which keeps guests coming back as repeaters over the years. They are always ready and waiting with their amazing smiles and dedication to keep providing the best possible service to their guests.