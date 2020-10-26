Five reasons Milaidhoo Island Maldives is perfect for friends, family getaways

After months of lock down and travel restrictions, you might be looking for the right destination to reunite and spend quality time with your family and friends.

A top holiday destination to consider is the Maldives. These idyllic holiday islands reopened their borders to tourists in July, and have optimised safety procedures and measures to make sure travellers are safe, as well as comfortable.

After the difficulty from Covid-19 restrictions for family and friends to meet, Milaidhoo Island Maldives can provide the perfect space and time for small groups of family members and friends to holiday together.

The luxury resort has created a group-themed itinerary especially for family and friends. This introduces meaningful experiences and includes extras such as a private chef, a sandbank BBQ, private snorkelling excursions, yoga sessions and the sponsoring of a coral basket to enhance the reef.

Dedicated chef, culinary adventures

At Milaidhoo, a dedicated chef will take care of your group’s culinary adventures and preferences. The chef will also conduct an interactive cooking class for your group to prepare a “Maldivian Curry” or to cook a three course menu for dinner as a group effort.

Another highlight of the group holiday will be a fishing trip followed by a BBQ on a secluded sandbank with a dedicated chef and waiter.

If any of your group would like to participate, they may help the chefs prepare fresh fish for the meal, while others may decide to snorkel and explore the vibrant reef surrounding the sandbank.

Explore together

Your group can join a guided snorkelling trip around the beautiful Milaidhoo house reef or go on an excursion with a private guide to a nearby reef in Baa Atoll.

The snorkelling trip around the Milaidhoo house reef or guided snorkelling trip by boat will be exclusive to your group, to ensure your privacy and enable easy social distancing.

Fulfilling accomplishments

Your group can also opt for fulfilling activities such as a guided yoga class on a nearby sandbank at sunrise exclusively for your group or to sponsor an extra-large Coral Basket that will permanently commemorate the holiday of your group, as well as help the coral reef around the island to thrive.

You will receive a regular update on the progress of the coral growth which you can see when you have the chance to visit Milaidhoo again.

Customise your story

There is an array of activities and adventures you can book on your group holiday, including a villa champagne gathering at sunset or an excursion on one of Milaidhoo’s luxury yachts.

If required, the resort’s resident photographer will capture the memories of a lifetime for guests to treasure.

You can also choose to have a lavish sunset beach dinner to celebrate your group’s reunion.

Stay together, stick together

Where possible, the villas of family and friends holidaying together will be located next or close to each other and will be looked after by the same Island Host, to help coordinate your activities and to reduce social contact.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands as it is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. Innovative and delicious menus are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of this tropical island.

As an adult-only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for an exclusive beach picnic.

For further details and bookings, please visit www.milaidhoo.com or contact reservations@milaidhoo.com and +960 7788660.