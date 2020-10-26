Mohammed Shihab appointed Assistant Director of Sales, Marketing for Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives

Sun Siyam Resorts has appointed Mohammed Shihab as the Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing for Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives.

Shihab will oversee relationships with key partners, develop sales growth strategies in line with market trends, and will be actively involved in enhancing the product through innovation and crafting experiences.

With a decade of experience in the tourism and hospitality, from a modest beginning in Maldives-based Crown & Champa Resorts, Shihab has had a strong foundation built and ever since has risen through the career ladder with confidence and hard work. His latest associations have been with The Standard and The Westin brands.

“As his name means ‘shooting star’, he never fails to aim high and reach new goals. We are confident that with his impressive experience, can do attitude and being a people person, we will be able to reach new heights,” Sun Siyam Resorts said, in a statement.

Shihab firmly believes that “no matter what heights you reach, never forget the ground from where you took off.” Born in India, he is proudly half Maldivian. A full on adventure seeker, his career is half the adrenaline rush while the other half is extreme sports.

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of Sun Siyam Resorts. I am looking forward to contribute to the overall growth and development of the company and at the same time, advance my expertise and share my knowledge for my colleagues to progress as well,” Shihab was quoted in the statement, as saying.

Set in the turquoise heart of the Indian Ocean that is the Maldives, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is situated at the tip of South Male Atoll, accessible by a 45-minute exhilarating speedboat transfer from the main Velana International Airport.

Beautifully designed villas line the powder white sand beach of the island or stand over its turquoise lagoon, fusing modern flair with traditional architecture.

At Olhuveli, a myriad of facilities and leisure activities is provided to suit all needs and desires.

The Sun Spa boast eight secluded and private spa pavilions along with steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy, a spa boutique as well as a beauty salon.

The PADI/SSI diamond dive centre is fully equipped to serve even the most professional diver with a multi-lingual team of experienced and friendly instructors.

A wide range of water sports are also available including kite surfing as well as varieties of land sports and off-island excursions for a well deserved break.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli has undergone major changes with an increase in room inventory and support facilities, creating a well sought after four star deluxe resort with affordable luxury in mind. The newest addition to the resort will be the Romance Island project, which is set to be completed in early 2021.