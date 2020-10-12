Maldives for wholesome family holidays

Maldives offers so much more than just sun, sand, sea and a honeymoon for two. This island destination offers something for everyone including the solo traveller, couples, family with young children, families with teens, multi-generational and even extended groups of friends and families to enjoy and create lasting memories.

Contemplating a trip to celebrate life’s special moments, yearning for a holiday to relax and refresh, or planning and underwater exploration with dive tanks included, Crown & Champa Resorts has an island perfect for you.

Leave the pressures of everyday life a few thousand miles away and spend some wholesome quality time together as a family in the Maldives.

Travelling with a young family?

The islands resorts in Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio offer wide sandy beaches, family-friendly garden rooms and beach villas, restaurants and bars that cater to family dining, pools, separate child-friendly facilities and playgrounds to keep our youngest guests entertained.

Babysitting services can be arranged as an add-on at our properties for when you need some you and you time.

Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and Kuredu Island Resort & Spa are islands where children can enjoy the kids club, wading pool, a choice of land sports and cafes for ice cream. Being just a 50-minute speedboat transfer from the Velana International Airport, Meeru is ideal for a quick transfer with your young children.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa offers the Boashi pool set in the tropical gardens is a safe environment for families and the island offers a children’s playground and sports facilities for the active members of the family.

Innahura Maldives Resort is where the entire island is a playground with wide beaches, shallow waters and life is easy for the whole family.

Travel tip: Ask your dive centre for information on bubble maker dive and snorkelling lessons are available for budding divers from the age of eight years old.

Need more inspiration for travelling with your young family?

May we recommend the privacy of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi which comes equipped with separate quarters for your children’s companion.

Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, too accept guests of all ages.

Travelling with teens?

Older kids and teens can spend hours on the beach, swim, snorkel, dive, participate in excursions with adults consent, experience a choice of cuisine and restaurants, enjoy the swimming pools.

Each resort also offers a wide array of land sports from football, tennis, badminton and more. Children can rent bicycles on Kuredu and Meeru. Watersport, motorised and non-motorised including fun tube rides can be a great activity for families.

Travel tip: The Maldivian theme night provides good exposure for families to experience the local history, through dance, cuisine, stories and presentations. Guests at Meeru can also visit the Meeru Museum and the get up close to a giant whale skeleton.

Time for mums in Maldives

While dad and kids are snorkelling, playing on the beach or at the freshwater pool spending quality time together, there are plenty to help mums relax and recharge.

Duniye Spa offers a range of spa treatments, body treatments, massages and facials. There are regularly scheduled yoga classes by the spas in the properties.

Guests at Meeru Island Resort & Spa, and Kuredu Island Resort & Spa seeking me-time can experience the overwater spa and the land spa set amid gardens.

For a garden-inspired spa experience look no further than in Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, and if it is a room with a view Innahura Maldives Resort offers spa treatment room with an uninterrupted view of the sunset beach.

Guests can experience overwater spa with uninterrupted sea views in Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa and at Hurawalhi Island Resort.

An awe-inspiring 1500sqm overwater spa complex also awaits guest of the well-being resort Kagi Maldives Spa Island.

If it is effortless luxury then unlimited spa treatments are included in Kudadoo Maldives Private Islands’ fully inclusive Anything. Anytime. Anyware stays on the A.A.A plan.

Adults-only resorts

For those who seek the Maldives for adults-only, the collection offers a choice just right for you:

Komandoo Island Resort & Spa: the Maldives’ only truly adults-only resort (18 years and above)

Hurawalhi Maldives: Guests aged 15 years and above

Kagi Maldives Spa Island: Guests aged 12 years and above

Resorts with separate adults-only areas, facilities and a choice of beach and overwater villas:

Sangu Resort of Kuredu Island Resort & Spa (18 years and above)

‘O’ Resort of Kuredu Island Resort & Spa (12 years and above)

Meeru Island Resort & Spa (18 years and above)

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa (18 years and above)

With all of us craving to spend more quality time with our loved ones, the interconnecting Beach Bungalows in Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, and Innahura Maldives Resort are created with the much-needed family bonding in mind.

Located close to all the facilities, these interconnected rooms with direct access to each other and adjoined to each other without interleading doors or passages are bound to help you make the most of your time on your island escape. A true home away from home.

The Two Bedroom Ocean Pool Residences at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island are spaciously designed and perfect for families. Large groups can also request adjacent villas or get together for family dining and activity sessions.

Travel Tip: When travelling as a group, you can contact the airline directly for group rates and assurance that everyone in your group will get on the same flight.